Equity Requirements Updated For Payment And Electronic Money Institutions

Pursuant to Article 33 of the Regulation on Payment Services and Electronic Money Issuance and Payment Service Providers (the "Regulation"), the minimum equity requirements applicable to payment institutions and electronic money institutions are recalculated annually in January by the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (the "CBRT").

In this context, through the CBRT Communiqué published in the Official Gazette dated 31 January 2026 and numbered 33154, the minimum equity requirements have been revised as follows:

For payment institutions providing payment services limited to intermediary services for bill payments, the minimum equity requirement has been increased from TRY 15 million to TRY 20 million;

For payment institutions other than those providing exclusively the service regulated under Article 4/1-(g) of the Regulation, which involves the online presentation of consolidated information relating to one or more payment accounts held by a payment service user with payment service providers, subject to the consent of the payment service user, the minimum equity requirement has been increased from TRY 30 million to TRY 40 million;

For electronic money institutions, the minimum equity requirement has been increased from TRY 80 million to TRY 105 million.

The payment and electronic money institutions should meet the new minimum equity requirements until 30 June 2026.

