Minimum Equity Amounts For Payment Services And Electronic Money Institutions Have Been Reassessed

On 30January2025, Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) published the Communiqué on the Reassessment of Minimum Equity Amounts for Payment and Electronic Money Institutions.

Consequently, minimum equity amounts for the payment and electronic money institutions operating under Law No. 6493 on Payment and Securities Settlement Systems, Payment Services, and Electronic Money Institutions have been increased as follows:

For payment institutions exclusively providing intermediary services for payment of utilities and other household bills from TRY10,000,000 to TRY 15,000,000 ,

from TRY10,000,000 to , For other payment institutions except for those exclusively providing consolidated information on users' payment accounts held with different payment service providers via online platforms from TRY20,000,000to TRY30,000,000 , and

except for those exclusively providing consolidated information on users' payment accounts held with different payment service providers via online platforms from TRY20,000,000to , and For electronic money institutionsfrom TRY55,000,000 toTRY80,000,000.

Increased amounts will enter into force on 30June2025 and accordingly, licenced payment and electronic money institutions shall comply with increased minimum amounts by increasing their equities.

