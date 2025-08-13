ARTICLE
13 August 2025

Recent Developments In Turkish Capital Markets

Gen Temizer

Issuances Approved by the Capital Markets Board of Türki̇ye July 2025
Turkey Finance and Banking
Dila Topuz and Sıla Ustaoğlu
ISSUANCES APPROVED BY THE CAPITAL MARKETS BOARD OF TÜRKİYE – JULY 2025

SHARE ISSUANCES of PUBLIC COMPANIES
COMPANY NAME TYPE of SALE SIZE of ISSUANCE
Galatasaray Sportif Sınai ve Ticari Yatırımlar A.Ş. Public Offering TRY 8,100,000,000
Hedef Holding A.Ş. Private Placement TRY 650,000,000
Gersan Elektrik Ticaret ve Sanayi A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified TRY 1,750,000,000
Borlease Otomotiv A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 531,300,000
Körfez Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş. Public Offering TRY 660,000,000
Peker Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş. Public Offering TRY 2,500,000,000
Bayrak Ebt Taban Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Private Placement TRY 218,000,000
Sönmez Pamuklu Sanayii A.Ş. Public Offering

(Issuance Through Internal Resources & Paid Capital Increase)

 TRY 130,000,000

and

TRY 130,000,000
Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii A.Ş. Public Offering TRY 198,966,839
Gedik Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 1,000,000,000
Kafein Yazılım Hizmetleri Ticaret A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 177,750,000
Işık Plastik Sanayi ve Dış Ticaret Pazarlama A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 1,287,081,535
AG Anadolu Grubu Holding A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 2,191,810,661.64
Fuzul Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 932,000,000

DEBT INSTRUMENTS ISSUANCES
COMPANY NAME TYPE of DEBT INSTRUMENT TYPE of SALE ISSUANCE LIMIT
Smart Güneş Enerjisi Teknolojileri Araştırma Geliştirme Üretim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Qualified Investor TRY 3,000,000,000
DCT Trading Dış Ticaret A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Qualified Investor TRY 1,500,000,000
Yeo Teknoloji Enerji ve Endüstri A.Ş. Green Bonds/Financing Bonds Qualified Investor TRY 1,500,000,000
Akfen Holding A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 3,000,000,000
Anadolu Isuzu Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 2,500,000,000
DYO Boya Fabrikaları Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 2,000,000,000
Aktif Yatırım Bankası A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds/ Structured Debt Instrument Public Offering / Qualified Investor TRY 19,000,000,000
Kontrolmatik Teknoloji Enerji ve Mühendislik A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Overseas EUR 100,000,000
Palmet Mühendislik Taahhüt Servis Endüstri ve Ticaret A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement TRY 1,000,000,000
İnfo Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Qualified Investor TRY 4,000,000,000
Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Qualified Investor TRY 1,520,000,000
Yapı Kredi Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 24,000,000,000
Hepsi Finansman A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 1,050,000,000
Escar Filo Kiralama Hizmetleri A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 1,000,000,000
Q Finans Faktoring A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 330,000,000
İş Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 10,000,000,000
Şeker Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Qualified Investor TRY 2,000,000,000
Korteks Mensucat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Qualified Investor TRY 7,000,000,000
Doruk Faktoring A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 1,200,000,000
Mercedes Benz Kamyon Finansman A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 5,000,000,000
Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 2,000,000,000
Brisa Bridgestone Sabancı Lastik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Qualified Investor TRY 5,000,000,000
Söktaş Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Qualified Investor TRY 2,000,000,000
Eko Faktoring A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Qualified Investor TRY 75,000,000
Coca-Cola İçecek A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 10,000,000,000
Türker Yenilenebilir Enerji Yatırım A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Overseas USD 500,000,000

OTHER ISSUANCES
COMPANY NAME TYPE of CAPITAL MARKETS INSTRUMENTS NOMINAL ISSUANCE CAP TYPE of SALE IN THE ISSUANCE OF LEASE CERTIFICATES AND ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES
FOUNDER SOURCE ORGANIZATION/FUND USER
KT Sukuk Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Lease Certificate Based on Management Agreement TRY 2,000,000,000 Private Placement / Qualified Investor Kuveyt Türk Katılım Bankası A.Ş. Lokman Hekim Engürüsağ Sağlık Turizm Eğitim Hizmetleri ve İnşaat Taahhüt A.Ş.
İş Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. Investment Firm Warrants and Certificates TRY 1,000,000,000 Public Offering / Qualified Investor
Emlak Katılım Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Lease Certificate Based on Management Agreement TRY 40,000,000,000 Private Placement / Qualified Investor Türkiye Emlak Katılım Bankası A.Ş. Türkiye Emlak Katılım Bankası A.Ş.
D Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Lease Certificate Based on Management Agreement TRY 2,600,000,000 Private Placement / Qualified Investor D Yatırım Bankası A.Ş. D Yatırım Bankası A.Ş.
Halk Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Lease Certificate Based on Ownership TRY 15,000,000,000 Private Placement / Qualified Investor Türkiye Halk Bankası A.Ş. Türkiye Halk Bankası A.Ş.
Fibabanka AŞ Arena Bilgisayar Birinci Varlık Finansmanı Fonu Asset-Backed Security TRY 10,000,000,000 Qualified Investor Fibabanka A.Ş. Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.
BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. Investment Firm Warrants and Certificates TRY 900,000,000 Public Offering
Ziraat Katılım Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Lease Certificate Based on Management Agreement and/or Purchase and Sale Agreement TRY 80,000,000,000 Public Offering and/or Private Placement / Qualified Investor Ziraat Katılım Bankası A.Ş. Ziraat Katılım Bankası A.Ş.
Halk Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Lease Certificate Based on Management Agreement TRY 20,000,000,000 Private Placement / Qualified Investor Türkiye Halk Bankası A.Ş. Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş.
Halk Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Lease Certificate Based on Management Agreement TRY 2,000,000,000 Private Placement / Qualified Investor Türkiye Halk Bankası A.Ş. Turkcell Ödeme ve Elektronik Para Hizmetleri A.Ş.
Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş. Real Estate Certificate 6,745,812,133 Real Estate Certificates Public Offering
Pasha Yatırım Bankası AŞ Maygold Otomotiv Üçüncü Varlık Finansmanı Fonu Asset-Backed Security TRY 6,000,000,000 Qualified Investor Pasha Yatırım Bankası A.Ş. Maygold Otomotiv A.Ş.
Emlak Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Lease Certificate Based on Management Agreement TRY 5,000,000,000 Private Placement / Qualified Investor Emlak Katılım Bankası A.Ş. TTNET A.Ş.
Emlak Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Lease Certificate Based on Management Agreement TRY 1,000,000,000 Private Placement / Qualified Investor Emlak Katılım Bankası A.Ş. Varaka Kağıt Sanayi A.Ş.

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND BOARD RESOLUTIONS

  • Board Resolution dated 17/07/2025 and numbered 40/1271 (i-SPK.52.5):

It has been resolved by the Board that, in cases where real estate owned by a real estate investment fund (REIF) includes structures that are derelict, have reached the end of their economic life, do not generate any income, are annotated as "risky structures" in the land registry, or appear in the title deed records but have been demolished in practice, such real estate may be included in the REIF portfolio as land without applying subparagraph (b) of the first paragraph of Article 18 of the Communiqué on Principles Regarding Real Estate Investment Funds (III-52.3), provided that:

  • the condition is confirmed by a real estate valuation report; and
  • (ii) a declaration is submitted to the Board stating that such structures, if any, will be demolished, and that the title deed will be updated accordingly, if necessary.

Dila Topuz
Sıla Ustaoğlu
