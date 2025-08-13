Recent Developments In Turkish Capital Markets

ISSUANCES APPROVED BY THE CAPITAL MARKETS BOARD OF TÜRKİYE – JULY 2025

SHARE ISSUANCES of PUBLIC COMPANIES COMPANY NAME TYPE of SALE SIZE of ISSUANCE Galatasaray Sportif Sınai ve Ticari Yatırımlar A.Ş. Public Offering TRY 8,100,000,000 Hedef Holding A.Ş. Private Placement TRY 650,000,000 Gersan Elektrik Ticaret ve Sanayi A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified TRY 1,750,000,000 Borlease Otomotiv A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 531,300,000 Körfez Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş. Public Offering TRY 660,000,000 Peker Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş. Public Offering TRY 2,500,000,000 Bayrak Ebt Taban Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Private Placement TRY 218,000,000 Sönmez Pamuklu Sanayii A.Ş. Public Offering



(Issuance Through Internal Resources & Paid Capital Increase) TRY 130,000,000



and TRY 130,000,000 Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii A.Ş. Public Offering TRY 198,966,839 Gedik Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 1,000,000,000 Kafein Yazılım Hizmetleri Ticaret A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 177,750,000 Işık Plastik Sanayi ve Dış Ticaret Pazarlama A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 1,287,081,535 AG Anadolu Grubu Holding A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 2,191,810,661.64 Fuzul Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 932,000,000

DEBT INSTRUMENTS ISSUANCES COMPANY NAME TYPE of DEBT INSTRUMENT TYPE of SALE ISSUANCE LIMIT Smart Güneş Enerjisi Teknolojileri Araştırma Geliştirme Üretim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Qualified Investor TRY 3,000,000,000 DCT Trading Dış Ticaret A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Qualified Investor TRY 1,500,000,000 Yeo Teknoloji Enerji ve Endüstri A.Ş. Green Bonds/Financing Bonds Qualified Investor TRY 1,500,000,000 Akfen Holding A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 3,000,000,000 Anadolu Isuzu Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 2,500,000,000 DYO Boya Fabrikaları Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 2,000,000,000 Aktif Yatırım Bankası A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds/ Structured Debt Instrument Public Offering / Qualified Investor TRY 19,000,000,000 Kontrolmatik Teknoloji Enerji ve Mühendislik A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Overseas EUR 100,000,000 Palmet Mühendislik Taahhüt Servis Endüstri ve Ticaret A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement TRY 1,000,000,000 İnfo Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Qualified Investor TRY 4,000,000,000 Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Qualified Investor TRY 1,520,000,000 Yapı Kredi Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 24,000,000,000 Hepsi Finansman A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 1,050,000,000 Escar Filo Kiralama Hizmetleri A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 1,000,000,000 Q Finans Faktoring A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 330,000,000 İş Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 10,000,000,000 Şeker Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Qualified Investor TRY 2,000,000,000 Korteks Mensucat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Qualified Investor TRY 7,000,000,000 Doruk Faktoring A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 1,200,000,000 Mercedes Benz Kamyon Finansman A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 5,000,000,000 Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 2,000,000,000 Brisa Bridgestone Sabancı Lastik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Qualified Investor TRY 5,000,000,000 Söktaş Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Qualified Investor TRY 2,000,000,000 Eko Faktoring A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Qualified Investor TRY 75,000,000 Coca-Cola İçecek A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 10,000,000,000 Türker Yenilenebilir Enerji Yatırım A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Overseas USD 500,000,000

OTHER ISSUANCES COMPANY NAME TYPE of CAPITAL MARKETS INSTRUMENTS NOMINAL ISSUANCE CAP TYPE of SALE IN THE ISSUANCE OF LEASE CERTIFICATES AND ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES FOUNDER SOURCE ORGANIZATION/FUND USER KT Sukuk Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Lease Certificate Based on Management Agreement TRY 2,000,000,000 Private Placement / Qualified Investor Kuveyt Türk Katılım Bankası A.Ş. Lokman Hekim Engürüsağ Sağlık Turizm Eğitim Hizmetleri ve İnşaat Taahhüt A.Ş. İş Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. Investment Firm Warrants and Certificates TRY 1,000,000,000 Public Offering / Qualified Investor – – Emlak Katılım Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Lease Certificate Based on Management Agreement TRY 40,000,000,000 Private Placement / Qualified Investor Türkiye Emlak Katılım Bankası A.Ş. Türkiye Emlak Katılım Bankası A.Ş. D Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Lease Certificate Based on Management Agreement TRY 2,600,000,000 Private Placement / Qualified Investor D Yatırım Bankası A.Ş. D Yatırım Bankası A.Ş. Halk Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Lease Certificate Based on Ownership TRY 15,000,000,000 Private Placement / Qualified Investor Türkiye Halk Bankası A.Ş. Türkiye Halk Bankası A.Ş. Fibabanka AŞ Arena Bilgisayar Birinci Varlık Finansmanı Fonu Asset-Backed Security TRY 10,000,000,000 Qualified Investor Fibabanka A.Ş. Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. Investment Firm Warrants and Certificates TRY 900,000,000 Public Offering – – Ziraat Katılım Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Lease Certificate Based on Management Agreement and/or Purchase and Sale Agreement TRY 80,000,000,000 Public Offering and/or Private Placement / Qualified Investor Ziraat Katılım Bankası A.Ş. Ziraat Katılım Bankası A.Ş. Halk Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Lease Certificate Based on Management Agreement TRY 20,000,000,000 Private Placement / Qualified Investor Türkiye Halk Bankası A.Ş. Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş. Halk Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Lease Certificate Based on Management Agreement TRY 2,000,000,000 Private Placement / Qualified Investor Türkiye Halk Bankası A.Ş. Turkcell Ödeme ve Elektronik Para Hizmetleri A.Ş. Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş. Real Estate Certificate 6,745,812,133 Real Estate Certificates Public Offering – – Pasha Yatırım Bankası AŞ Maygold Otomotiv Üçüncü Varlık Finansmanı Fonu Asset-Backed Security TRY 6,000,000,000 Qualified Investor Pasha Yatırım Bankası A.Ş. Maygold Otomotiv A.Ş. Emlak Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Lease Certificate Based on Management Agreement TRY 5,000,000,000 Private Placement / Qualified Investor Emlak Katılım Bankası A.Ş. TTNET A.Ş. Emlak Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Lease Certificate Based on Management Agreement TRY 1,000,000,000 Private Placement / Qualified Investor Emlak Katılım Bankası A.Ş. Varaka Kağıt Sanayi A.Ş.

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND BOARD RESOLUTIONS

Board Resolution dated 17/07/2025 and numbered 40/1271 (i-SPK.52.5):

It has been resolved by the Board that, in cases where real estate owned by a real estate investment fund (REIF) includes structures that are derelict, have reached the end of their economic life, do not generate any income, are annotated as "risky structures" in the land registry, or appear in the title deed records but have been demolished in practice, such real estate may be included in the REIF portfolio as land without applying subparagraph (b) of the first paragraph of Article 18 of the Communiqué on Principles Regarding Real Estate Investment Funds (III-52.3), provided that:

the condition is confirmed by a real estate valuation report; and

(ii) a declaration is submitted to the Board stating that such structures, if any, will be demolished, and that the title deed will be updated accordingly, if necessary.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.