Recent Developments In Turkish Capital Markets April 2025

Issuances Approved by the Capital Markets Board of Türki̇ ye April 2025

SHARE ISSUANCES of PUBLIC COMPANIES COMPANY NAME TYPE OF SALE SIZE OF ISSUANCE Beşiktaş Futbol Yatırımları Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Public Offering TRY 4,800,000,000 Katmerciler Araç Üstü Ekipman Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Public Offering TRY 1,076,625,000 Suwen Tekstil Sanayi Pazarlama A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 336,000,000 Özsu Balık Üretim A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 60,000,000 Mackolik İnternet Hizmetleri Ticaret A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 75,000,000 Hedef Girişim Sermayesi Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş. Public Offering TRY 565,000,000 Bosch Fren Sistemleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Public Offering TRY 91,910,049 Kontrolmatik Teknoloji Enerji ve Mühendislik A.Ş. Private Placement TRY 44,500,000 Mavi Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 397,256,000 Denge Yatırım Holding A.Ş. Public Offering TRY 300,000,000 Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 3,158,190,000

Debt Instruments Issuances COMPANY NAME TYPE OF DEBT INSTRUMENT TYPE OF SALE ISSUANCE LIMIT Ata Yatırım Menkul Kıymetler A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Qualified Investor TRY 700,000,000 Başer Finans Faktoring A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Qualified Investor TRY 50,000,000 Timur Gayrimenkul Geliştirme Yapı ve Yatırım A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 2,000,000,000 Koç Finansman A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 2,050,000,000 Yapı ve Kredi Bankası A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds/ Capital-Related Debt Instrument Overseas USD 7,000,000,000 Kartonsan Karton Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement TRY 1,000,000,000 Burgan Finansal Kiralama A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Qualified Investor TRY 2,000,000,000 Akdeniz Faktoring A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Qualified Investor TRY 324,598,000 Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 12,000,000,000 Tiryaki Agro Gıda Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 2,500,000,000 Aksa Enerji Üretim A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Overseas USD 500,000,000 Uluğ Enerji Dağıtım ve Perakende Satış Hizmetleri A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Overseas USD 500,000,000 CW Enerji Mühendislik Ticaret ve Sanayi A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 3,000,000,000 Koç Fiat Kredi Finansman A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 1,850,000,000 Karsan Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 1,000,000,000 MLP Sağlık Hizmetleri A.Ş. Green Bond/Financing Bonds Qualified Investor TRY 2,000,000,000 Garanti Yatırım Menkul Kıymetler A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Qualified Investor TRY 4,000,000,000 Quick Finansman A.Ş. Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 850,000,000 Tam Finans Faktoring A.Ş Bonds/Financing Bonds Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 574,000,000 ICBC Turkey Bank A.Ş. Capital-Related Debt Instrument Overseas CNY 700,000,000 Aydem Yenilenebilir Enerji A.Ş. Green/Sustainable Bond/ Financing Bonds Overseas USD 750,000,000

Announcements and Board Resolutions

Announcement Pursuant to the Decision of the Capital Markets Board dated 18/04/2025 and numbered 24/733:

It has been resolved that the following measures and practices, which were set out in the Capital Markets Board's decision dated 23.03.2025 and numbered 18/574, as announced in the Capital Markets Board Bulletin dated 23.03.2025 and numbered 2025/18, shall continue to be implemented until the end of the trading session on 30.05.2025:

The prohibition of short selling transactions on Borsa Istanbul A.Ş.'s equity markets,

The facilitation of share buybacks by publicly held companies,

The flexible application of equity ratios during the continuation of margin trading in capital markets.

