Recent Developments In Turkish Capital Markets

ISSUANCES APPROVED BY THE CAPITAL MARKETS BOARD OF TÜRKİYE – MARCH 2025

SHARE ISSUANCES of PUBLIC COMPANIES COMPANY NAME TYPE of SALE SIZE of ISSUANCE Enerya Enerji A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 8,855,000,000 Duran-Doğan Basım ve Ambalaj Sanayi A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 400,000,000 Koray Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 938,573,614.94 Servet Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 3,198,000,000 Ostim Endüstriyel Yatırımlar ve İşletme A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 432,582,985 Nasmed Özel Sağlık Hizmetleri Ticaret A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 375,000,000 RTA Laboratuvarları Biyolojik Ürünler İlaç ve Makine Sanayi Ticaret A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 400,000,000 Ral Yatırım Holding A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 270,000,000 Bms Çelik Hasır Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 63,915,000 Mistral Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 335,548,655.85 Rubenis Tekstil Sanayi Ticaret A.Ş. Capital Advance – Private Placement 292.785.000 TL Tureks Turizm Taşımacılık A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 972,000,000

DEBT INSTRUMENTS ISSUANCES COMPANY NAME TYPE of SALE ISSUANCE LIMIT Q Yatırım Holding A.Ş. Qualified Investor TRY 10,000,000,000 Tacirler Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. Qualified Investor TRY 5,500,000,000 Çağdaş Faktoring A.Ş. Qualified Investor TRY 894,000,000 MNG Faktoring A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 210,000,000 Mercedes Benz Kamyon Finansman A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 5,400,000,000 Deva Holding A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 3,000,000,000 İstanbul Faktoring A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 150,000,000 Şekerbank T.A.Ş. Overseas USD 350,000,000 Overseas USD 350,000,000 Kaleseramik, Çanakkale Kalebodur Seramik Sanayi A.Ş. Qualified Investor TRY 3,000,000,000 VDF Filo Kiralama A.Ş. Qualified Investor TRY 2,000,000,000 Altınkılıç Gıda ve Süt Sanayi Ticaret A.Ş. Qualified Investor TRY 600,000,000 Nurol Yatırım Bankası A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 15,000,000,000 Mercedes-Benz Finansman Türk A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 2,100,000,000 Denge Varlık Yönetim A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 500,000,000 Çimko Çimento ve Beton Sanayi Ticaret A.Ş. Overseas USD 750,000,000 Fiba Holding A.Ş. Private Placement TRY 2,000,000,000 Fina Holding A.Ş. Private Placement TRY 2,000,000,000 Eko Faktoring A.Ş. Qualified Investor TRY 180,000,000 Flo Mağazacılık ve Pazarlama A.Ş. Overseas USD 500,000,000 Aktif Yatırım Bankası A.Ş. Overseas USD 100,000,000 Aktif Yatırım Bankası A.Ş. Public Offering / Qualified Investor TRY 15,500,000,000 Ak Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. Qualified Investor TRY 15,000,000,000 İş Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. Qualified Investor TRY 10,000,000,000 Mavi Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Qualified Investor TRY 5,000,000,000 İstanbul Varlık Yönetim A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 1,000,000,000 Denizbank A.Ş. Overseas USD 3,000,000,000 Overseas USD 2,000,000,000 Bien Yapı Ürünleri Sanayi Turizm ve Ticaret A.Ş. Overseas EUR 200,000,000

OTHER ISSUANCES COMPANY NAME TYPE of CAPITAL MARKETS INSTRUMENTS TYPE of SALE Yatırım Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Lease Certificate Based on Management Agreement Qualified Investor Golden Global Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Lease Certificate Based on Management Agreement and/or Trading Private Placement / Qualified Investor KT Sukuk Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Lease Certificate Based on Management Agreement Private Placement / Qualified Investor KT Sukuk Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Lease Certificate Based on Management Agreement Private Placement / Qualified Investor ZKB Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Lease Certificate Based on Management Agreement Private Placement / Qualified Investor Aktif Bank Sukuk Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Trading Based Lease Certificate Qualified Investor

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND BOARD RESOLUTIONS

Repeal of Board Resolutions Regarding Crypto Asset Service Providers

In consideration of the Communiqué No. III-35/B.1 on "Establishment and Operational Principles of Crypto Asset Service Providers" and the Communiqué No. III-35/B.2 on "Operational Procedures and Principles and Capital Adequacy of Crypto Asset Service Providers" published in the Official Gazette dated 13 March 2025 and numbered 32840, certain board resolutions previously in force in these areas have been repealed by the Board Decision dated 13 February 2025 and numbered 8/313.

The repealed regulations are as follows:

i-SPK.35.B (Board Decision dated 08.08.2024 and numbered 42/1259)

i-SPK.35.B.1 (Board Decision dated 19.09.2024 and numbered 48/1484)

(Articles 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 12 of this decision have been repealed.)

Temporary Board Resolution Regarding Share Buyback Programs

Pursuant to the Board Resolution No. i-SPK.22.9 of the Board dated 19 March 2025 and numbered 16/531, the following temporary regulations have been introduced regarding share buyback programs, effective until further notice, in light of recent developments in the capital markets:

Buyback Based on a Board of Directors Resolution:

Companies listed on the stock exchange and their subsidiaries may initiate share buyback programs through a resolution of the board of directors ("resolution") without the need for a general assembly resolution. The resolution must include the purpose, duration, maximum number of shares to be repurchased, and the maximum amount of funds to be allocated. This resolution must be disclosed to the public in accordance with the regulations on material event disclosures. Ongoing buyback programs may continue under the terms set forth in this board resolution without requiring a new resolution.

Under this board resolution, the following provisions of the Communiqué on Repurchased Shares (II-22.1) shall not apply:

The nominal value limit corresponding to 10% of the capital and the 25% daily transaction limit;

The first four paragraphs of Article 12 and the second paragraph of Article 19 of the Communiqué;

Provisions regarding buyback prohibitions, which shall only apply during cash capital increase periods.

Shares repurchased under this board resolution may not be sold for a period of 30 days. During this period, the first in, first out method shall be applied. Following the 30-day period, the shares may be sold within a maximum of 3 years in accordance with the Communiqué provisions or held subject to applicable restrictions.

Repeal of Principle Decisions Regarding Information Systems

In line with the new regulations introduced under the Communiqué No. VII-128.10 on Procedures and Principles Regarding Information Systems Management, published in the Official Gazette dated 13 March 2025 and numbered 32840, the following board resolutions previously in force in the same area have been repealed by the Board Decision dated 13 February 2025 and numbered 8/317:

i-SPK.62.1 (Board Decision dated 01.03.2018 and numbered 9/327)

i-SPK.128.20 (Board Decision dated 21.03.2023 and numbered 17/352)

Temporary Measures Regarding Borsa Istanbul Markets

With the Board Resolution dated 23 March 2025, the Board introduced certain temporary measures concerning Borsa Istanbul in order to maintain market stability and protect investor rights. Investment firms were reminded of their responsibility to ensure compliance with these regulations.

Short Selling Ban:

Short selling transactions are entirely prohibited between 24 March and 25 April 2025. This ban includes transactions closed on the same day.

Flexibility in Share Buybacks:

Price limits have been lifted, allowing buybacks at higher prices.

Restrictions on trading session hours will not be applied during this period.

Budget limitations have been lifted, enabling companies to conduct buybacks with broader resources.

Flexibility in Margin Trading Equity Requirements:

The minimum margin maintenance ratio may be applied at a minimum threshold of 20% until 25 April 2025. This ratio may be evaluated flexibly based on the risk policies of brokerage firms and client demands.

