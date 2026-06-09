How To Calculate Overtime Pay In Turkey: Claims, Limits, And Legal Process

Overtime pay is a critical legal indicator of how the employer organizes working time and whether the employee’s labor is properly compensated. For this reason, although overtime often appears to be only a matter of wage calculation, it is in fact closely related to the balance of the employment relationship, the burden of proof, and the basis of potential future disputes.

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Overtime pay is a critical legal indicator of how the employer organizes working time and whether the employee’s labor is properly compensated. For this reason, although overtime often appears to be only a matter of wage calculation, it is in fact closely related to the balance of the employment relationship, the burden of proof, and the basis of potential future disputes.

In practice, one of the most common problems is that overtime work is either not recorded at all or is reflected on payroll records in a way that does not correspond to the actual working arrangement. When a dispute arises, this may lead to serious loss of rights. This article examines the legal framework of overtime, how overtime pay is calculated, the evidence by which overtime may be proven, and the most common mistakes encountered in practice. It also addresses strategic risks and limitation periods that arise in the process of claiming overtime receivables, thereby explaining not only the theoretical but also the practical aspects of the issue.

The Concept and Legal Basis of Overtime

Overtime cannot be defined simply as work performed outside an employee’s regular working hours. Legally, it refers to a specific form of work that arises when statutory limits are exceeded and is subject to special rules. Under Turkish employment law, the main legal basis of overtime is Labor Law No. 4857. Pursuant to Article 63 of the Labor Law, the statutory weekly working time is, as a rule, 45 hours. Work exceeding this limit may constitute overtime. However, the decisive factor is that the work was performed upon the employer’s request, with the employer’s knowledge, or due to the requirements of the job. Therefore, overtime should not be evaluated merely as a formal calculation of working hours, but as a legally regulated category of work subject to specific conditions.

Article 41 of the Labor Law expressly regulates overtime and provides that work exceeding 45 hours per week shall be considered overtime. The same article also determines the method of payment and provides that each hour of overtime must be paid at a rate increased by 50% over the employee’s regular hourly wage. By contrast, where the weekly working time is contractually set below 45 hours, work exceeding the contractual working time but not exceeding 45 hours per week is considered “work for excess hours” rather than overtime. In that case, a 25% premium applies. This distinction is frequently overlooked in practice and may lead to significant calculation errors.

The law regulates the definition and payment of overtime, and also its limits. Under the Labor Law, an employee’s annual overtime may not, as a rule, exceed 270 hours, and the employee’s consent must be obtained for overtime work. Although such consent is often obtained through the employment agreement, the validity of these provisions must be assessed separately in each specific case. In particular, general clauses stating that “overtime pay is included in the salary” do not grant the employer unlimited discretion and are accepted by the Court of Cassation only within certain limits. It should also be noted that exceeding the statutory annual limit does not render the overtime work invalid. The employee may still claim overtime pay; however, the employer may face administrative sanctions.

The Court of Cassation’s approach also confirms that written records, signed payrolls, and contractual clauses stating that overtime is included in the salary must be carefully assessed together. In particular, if signed payrolls include overtime accruals, the employee’s ability to prove additional overtime may be limited unless there is written evidence showing otherwise.

Within this framework, overtime is a direct source of legal risk in employment disputes. In particular, where working time is not properly recorded, payrolls do not reflect the actual situation, or the employee’s actual working pattern is not managed correctly, serious compensation and employee receivable liabilities may arise for the employer. Therefore, a proper understanding of the legal framework governing overtime is critical for risk management from the beginning of the employment relationship.

How Is Overtime Pay Calculated?

Overtime pay calculation is one of the areas where mistakes are most frequently made in practice. This is because, in many cases, calculations are made without properly connecting the employee’s monthly salary with the actual working arrangement. Legally, however, the correct calculation begins with determining the employee’s hourly wage. Under the system of the Labor Law, overtime is a receivable calculated on the basis of hourly pay. Therefore, relying directly on the monthly salary may often produce misleading results. At this point, the calculation has both a technical and a strategic dimension.

When determining the hourly wage, the employee’s monthly gross salary is taken as the basis and, according to established Court of Cassation practice, divided by 225. This method is accepted as reflecting the monthly equivalent of the statutory 45-hour working week. Once the hourly wage is determined, a 50% premium is applied for overtime. In other words, the employee is entitled to one and a half times the regular hourly wage for each hour of overtime. If the work falls within the scope of “work for excess hours,” the applicable premium is 25%. Failure to make this distinction correctly may create substantial differences at the litigation stage.

In practice, especially for salaried employees, employers frequently rely on the argument that overtime pay is included in the salary. However, such provisions do not have unlimited scope. Under Court of Cassation practice, these clauses are considered valid only up to a certain amount of overtime, and if that limit is exceeded, the employee may claim additional overtime pay. Therefore, an employer’s argument that all overtime is covered merely because the employment agreement contains such a clause is usually insufficient. This issue may result in significant employee claims, particularly for employees working in high-intensity positions.

Payroll records also play a critical role in the calculation process. If overtime accruals are included in payroll records issued by the employer, and the employee signs those payrolls without reservation, this generally creates a presumption that overtime for the relevant month has been paid. However, if the employee claims that the payroll does not reflect the truth, the employee must rebut this presumption with other evidence. Time sheets, clock-in and clock-out records, electronic access systems, and witness statements may become decisive at this stage.

In one Court of Cassation decision, the Court held that where payrolls covering the entire employment period included overtime accruals and were signed by the employee without reservation, the employee could not prove additional overtime solely through witness statements. The decision demonstrates the evidentiary weight of signed payrolls and the importance of written evidence in overtime disputes.

As a result, overtime pay calculation is a process that requires the correct data set and proper legal classification. An incorrect calculation may lead either to an under-claimed receivable or to the rejection of the claim in an overtime lawsuit. Therefore, when an overtime receivable is at issue, not only the working hours, but also the wage structure, contractual provisions, and record-keeping system must be assessed together.

Proof of Overtime Receivables and Practical Issues

One of the most critical issues in overtime claims is how the employee can prove that the overtime work was actually performed. Under Turkish employment law, the employee is generally required to prove that he or she performed overtime work. However, this proof is not strictly limited to written documents. Since overtime is often performed under the employer’s control and may not be properly recorded, judicial practice adopts a more flexible evidentiary approach.

One of the most important means of proving overtime is witness testimony. Statements made by individuals who worked at the same workplace may be accepted by courts as strong evidence. However, witness statements are not always sufficient on their own. The statements must be concrete, consistent, and compatible with the actual working arrangement at the workplace. Otherwise, courts may find abstract and general statements insufficient. This creates a risk area that may directly affect the outcome of the case.

The Court of Cassation has emphasized that witness statements of individuals who do not know, and could not reasonably know, the working arrangement at the workplace should not be relied upon. It has also underlined that employer-held records such as time sheets, entrance-exit systems, and electronic data may have evidentiary value, but their reliability must be assessed according to the facts of the case.

Employer records are also important evidence. Time sheets, clock-in and clock-out systems, electronic access data, email timestamps, and digital work records may help establish the employee’s actual working time. However, in practice, these records are often either not kept at all or do not reflect the actual working pattern. In such cases, courts may interpret the lack of proper records against the employer and give greater weight to the employee’s allegations. Accordingly, failure to maintain a reliable record-keeping system creates a direct evidentiary risk for the employer.

Payroll signatures also have separate importance in the evidentiary process. If a payroll signed by the employee includes overtime accruals and the employee has not made any reservation, the overtime indicated in that payroll is generally deemed to have been paid. However, this presumption is not absolute. The employee may argue that the payroll does not reflect the actual situation and may submit contrary evidence. In particular, where payrolls are signed as a routine formality or do not correspond to the actual working arrangement, courts may evaluate such records in a limited manner. Therefore, a payroll signature does not, by itself, conclusively resolve an overtime dispute.

As a result, the evidentiary process in overtime claims requires strategic management as much as technical legal analysis. Late collection of evidence, incorrect selection of witnesses, or failure to request records in a timely manner may result in the loss of an overtime lawsuit. Therefore, once an overtime claim arises, the evidence strategy must be structured correctly from the very beginning, as it may become one of the most decisive factors in the dispute.

Claiming Overtime Receivables and Limitation Periods

Claiming overtime receivables requires action at the right time and through the correct legal procedure. In practice, many employees suffer loss of rights because, although they know they have worked overtime, they do not know how to initiate the process or which procedural steps are mandatory. In particular, failure to raise claims during the employment relationship often causes practical delays. If the employer fails to pay overtime despite the employee’s request, the employee may have grounds for justified termination. On the other hand, if the employer unlawfully dismisses an employee for claiming overtime pay, the employee may consider filing a reinstatement lawsuit before bringing an overtime receivables claim, which may increase the total compensation amount. This may also affect the future overtime lawsuit in terms of both evidence and limitation periods.

Under the current system, mandatory mediation must be initiated before filing an overtime lawsuit. Mediation should not be treated merely as a formal procedural step. Statements made and calculations submitted during mediation may directly affect the subsequent lawsuit. In particular, an incomplete calculation or failure to include all relevant receivable items may lead to consequences that are difficult to remedy later. Therefore, the mediation process must be carefully structured from the outset.

The limitation period is one of the most critical risk areas in overtime claims. Under the Labor Law, overtime receivables are generally subject to a 5-year limitation period, and this period begins to run separately from the date each receivable becomes due. Therefore, an employee may claim overtime pay only for the last 5 years retrospectively. Even if overtime was actually performed in earlier periods, those claims may no longer be legally enforceable. This may lead to significant financial loss, especially for employees who have worked for the same employer for many years.

One common mistake in practice is assuming that the limitation period starts from the date of termination. However, for overtime receivables, the limitation period begins to run even while the employment relationship is ongoing. As a result, receivables that are not claimed for years may become time-barred automatically. This means that a valid claim may become unenforceable solely due to a timing error and makes early planning essential.

Within this framework, claiming overtime receivables is directly connected not only to the existence of the right itself, but also to determining when and how that right should be asserted. Since mistakes at this stage may affect the outcome regardless of whether the receivable actually exists, the most common practical risks must be evaluated separately.

Common Mistakes and Risks in Overtime Claims

The main problem in overtime receivables often arises not from the existence of the right itself, but from the incorrect management of that right. In practice, employees usually know that they have worked overtime, but they may not foresee how they should document that work or when they should assert their claims. Similarly, employers may treat the process as limited to payroll issuance and interpret their record-keeping obligations too narrowly. These mutual deficiencies may lead to unexpected consequences for both parties when a dispute arises.

One of the most common mistakes is claiming overtime receivables incompletely. In particular, incorrect calculations made during mediation or failure to include certain periods in the claim may prevent those receivables from being asserted later. As the process progresses, the parties’ claims and defenses are assessed within certain procedural limits, and expanding them later may not always be possible. Therefore, a comprehensive and accurate claim must be prepared from the first application stage.

Another critical risk is failing to object to payroll records. Payrolls signed by the employee and showing that overtime has been paid constitute strong evidence in favor of the employer if they do not include any reservation. In practice, many employees treat payrolls as a mere formality and sign them without reviewing their content. However, this signature creates a presumption in a future overtime lawsuit that the overtime has been paid, and rebutting that presumption is not always easy. This becomes an important factor that increases the employee’s burden of proof.

Insufficient evidence preparation is also one of the weakest points of the process. Issues such as who the witnesses will be, which periods their testimony will cover, and how well they know the working arrangement are often considered only after the lawsuit has been filed. However, the evidence strategy should be shaped before the dispute fully materializes. Personal notes kept at the workplace, message records, emails, and clock-in and clock-out data may not be obtainable later if they are not preserved in time. This weakens the evidentiary basis of the lawsuit.

Finally, remaining inactive for a long time after leaving employment creates a significant risk. Since the limitation period continues to run, every delayed claim may mean the loss of part of the receivable. In long-term employment relationships, this loss may reach substantial amounts. Therefore, when overtime receivables are at issue, it is not enough to be legally justified. The right must be asserted at the right time, within the correct scope, and with sufficient evidence.

Conclusion

Overtime receivables are often viewed merely as a retroactive wage claim. In reality, however, they are a fundamental legal indicator of how the employment relationship has been conducted. Incorrect determination of working time, unreliable record-keeping, and payroll records that do not reflect the actual working arrangement directly affect the legal position of both parties once a dispute arises. Therefore, overtime is a risk area that must be carefully managed from the beginning of the employment relationship.

In overtime claims, the decisive issue is how, when, and with which evidence it is asserted. Mistakes such as incomplete claims, ignoring limitation periods, or insufficient evidence preparation may lead to consequences that are difficult or impossible to remedy. For this reason, early assessment with an employment law attorney and a properly structured legal strategy are critical to preventing potential loss of rights.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.