ARTICLE
11 December 2025

OneTrust DataGuidance - Employment

G+
Gun + Partners

Contributor

Gun + Partners logo
Gün + Partners is a full-service institutional law firm with a strategic international vision, providing transactional, advisory and dispute resolution services since 1986. The Firm is based in Istanbul, with working offices Ankara and Izmir. The Firm advises in life sciences, energy, construction & real estate, technology, media and telecoms, automotive, FMCG, chemicals and the defence industries.”
Explore Firm Details
OneTrus Data Guidance Turkey - Employment provides detailed information on employee privacy and data protection regulations in Turkey, covering key legislation, official guidelines, supervisory authorities, and case law.
Turkey Employment and HR
Begüm Yavuzdoğan Okumuş and Beri̇l Yayla Sapan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Begüm Yavuzdoğan Okumuş’s articles from Gun + Partners are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations industries
Gun + Partners are most popular:
  • in Turkey

Beril Yayla Sapan and Begüm Yavuzdogan Okumuş have contributed to Data Guidance Turkey - Employment, which is published by OneTrust.

OneTrus Data Guidance Turkey - Employment provides detailed information on employee privacy and data protection regulations in Turkey, covering key legislation, official guidelines, supervisory authorities, and case law. It outlines the absence of a specific employee privacy law in Turkey but emphasizes the importance of the Personal Data Protection Law No. 6698 and other relevant legal instruments such as the Turkish Labor Act and the Turkish Criminal Code in regulating the processing of personal data in employment contexts. Additionally, it highlights various guidelines issued by the Personal Data Protection Authority (KVKK) to provide guidance on compliance with data protection laws, including those related to data security, obligation of informing, and processing biometric data.

The Q&A also discusses the role of the KVKK as the national supervisory authority responsible for upholding data protection rights and includes summaries of several Board decisions illustrating the application of data protection laws in specific scenarios, such as unlawful data sharing during job applications and unlawful processing of personal data during employee termination processes.

First published by One Trust in Nov 24, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Begüm Yavuzdoğan Okumuş
Begüm Yavuzdoğan Okumuş
Photo of Beri̇l Yayla Sapan
Beri̇l Yayla Sapan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More