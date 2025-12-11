OneTrust DataGuidance - Employment

Beril Yayla Sapan and Begüm Yavuzdogan Okumuş have contributed to Data Guidance Turkey - Employment, which is published by OneTrust.

OneTrus Data Guidance Turkey - Employment provides detailed information on employee privacy and data protection regulations in Turkey, covering key legislation, official guidelines, supervisory authorities, and case law. It outlines the absence of a specific employee privacy law in Turkey but emphasizes the importance of the Personal Data Protection Law No. 6698 and other relevant legal instruments such as the Turkish Labor Act and the Turkish Criminal Code in regulating the processing of personal data in employment contexts. Additionally, it highlights various guidelines issued by the Personal Data Protection Authority (KVKK) to provide guidance on compliance with data protection laws, including those related to data security, obligation of informing, and processing biometric data.

The Q&A also discusses the role of the KVKK as the national supervisory authority responsible for upholding data protection rights and includes summaries of several Board decisions illustrating the application of data protection laws in specific scenarios, such as unlawful data sharing during job applications and unlawful processing of personal data during employee termination processes.

