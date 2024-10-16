What Are Employment Documents? What Documents Are Required When Starting A Job?

What Are Employment Documents?

Employment documents refer to the set of documents that an employee must submit to the employer before starting a job. These documents are required to verify the employee's identity, criminal and health background, arrange the employment contract, and provide all legally necessary documents. According to Turkish Labor Law and other relevant regulations, every employee must submit these documents in full to the employer. Additionally, these documents are kept in a personnel file that regulates the employee-employer relationship

Employment documents not only mark the beginning of the employee's job but also secure the employee's legal rights and social security benefits. Timely and complete submission of the correct documents impacts many critical steps, from the start of the employee's insurance process to access to healthcare services.

So, what documents are required when starting a job, and how can these documents be obtained? You will find all the details about employment documents in this article.

What Documents Are Required When Starting a Job?

The required documents may vary depending on the employer and the position the employee will hold. However, the commonly requested documents include:

Copy of ID Card: Required for identity verification, social security transactions, and other legal obligations to be recorded in official records.

These documents are important both for protecting employee rights and ensuring that the employer meets their legal obligations.

How Long Are Employment Documents Stored?

According to Turkish Labor Law, employers are required to keep the employment documents in the personnel file. These documents must be stored for at least 10 years after the employment contract ends, while health records must be kept for at least 15 years as required by the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation. This period is mandated to ensure that the employer can fulfill their responsibility in case of any legal needs. Proper archiving and safeguarding of these documents are critical to avoid any legal penalties in the future.

Where Can You Obtain Employment Documents?

While most employment documents can be easily obtained through the e-Government system, some must be obtained physically from authorized institutions. Here are the sources for obtaining these documents:

Documents You Can Obtain Through e-Government

Residence Certificate

Criminal Record

Family Registration Certificate

Military Service Status Document

Student or Graduation Certificate

Documents You Must Obtain Physically

Health Report: The health report can generally be obtained through an examination by a family doctor or from state hospitals. However, for those working in hazardous job sectors, a suitable health report must be obtained from Joint Health and Safety Units (OSGB) centers. Different types of health reports may be required depending on the nature of the job. In any case, the report must be approved by a doctor. Therefore, attention should be paid to the type of report suitable for the job sector, and the most appropriate health center should be consulted.

Bank Account: If a bank account is required, the employee must open an account at the branch specified by the workplace.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.