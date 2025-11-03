Türkiye Tightens 'Turkish Descent' Rules For Restricted Professions

A longstanding regulation regarding the right of foreign nationals of Turkish descent to practice certain restricted professions has been made more restrictive by a new regulation that was officially published on 10 October 2025.

In Türkiye, certain professions are exclusively reserved by law for Turkish nationals. These include medical professions (e.g. veterinarians, dentists and pharmacists), legal professions (e.g. notaries, lawyers and judges), public accountants, private security guards, and a number of others that are set out in various laws.

However, a law and accompanying regulation dating to 1983 made it possible for foreign nationals who hold a Turkish Descent ID and meet certain criteria to be exceptionally authorised to work in professions that could historically be practiced exclusively by Turkish nationals.

Now, the amended version of the regulation, published on 10 October 2025, revises the eligibility criteria for foreign nationals of Turkish descent, imposing stricter requirements on who may qualify for these professions.

Who qualifies as a 'foreign national of Turkish descent'?

The communities to be recognised and accepted under this definition are determined by Presidential decree. Examples include certain nationals of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

What are the eligibility criteria for work authorisation for restricted professions?

To obtain work authorisation under this regulation, a foreign national of Turkish descent must meet all of the following criteria. Several of these criteria are carried over mostly unchanged from the existing regulations:

Valid residence permit issued by the Migration Directorate.

Proof of qualifications for the specialised restricted profession, certified by the competent Turkish authorities.

Receipt of foreign diploma equivalency from the relevant Turkish institution. (The previous version of the regulation required diploma equivalency to be received from the Ministry of National Education; the amended regulation simplifies this to general institutional approval.)

A determination that the person presents no security concerns with regard to practicing the relevant profession in Türkiye.

Registration in the Population Registry System that is kept for Turkish Descent ID holders.

Membership document from the Professional Chamber, if the profession requires registration with a professional organisation within Türkiye.

Receipt of vocational certificate (e.g. apprenticeship or mastery documents) from the relevant institutions, if applicable. (The previous version explicitly required approval of the Ministry of National Education upon receipt of the Apprenticeship Board's opinion. However, the amended Regulation simplifies this to general institutional approval.)

The amended regulation adds the following further requirements:

Turkish Descent ID card.

Demonstrating the inability to practice their profession in their country of citizenship due to circumstances beyond their control, and being forced to continue life in Türkiye for various specified reasons.

Having a distinct ethnic and cultural identity from the vast majority of the country of citizenship.

Takeaway for employers

The core professional and legal requirements remain similar in both versions of the regulation. However, the amended regulation sets more detailed eligibility criteria. Previously, work permit applications (including the determination of what qualifies as 'Turkish descent') were evaluated by the Ministry of Labour in consultation with the opinions of other relevant Ministries. With the amended regulation, the communities that may be considered as foreign nationals of Turkish descent will be determined by Presidential Decree. Additionally, under the amended regulation, the scope of eligibility for restricted professions now includes certain ethnic and cultural specifications.

As a result, the Ministry of Labour is expected to evaluate work permit applications submitted by Turkish Descent ID card holders seeking to enter a restricted profession more strictly, leaving less room for broad interpretation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.