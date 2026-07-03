Significant Amendments To The Regulation On Commercial Advertising And Unfair Commercial Practices

The Regulation Amending the Regulation on Commercial Advertising and Unfair Commercial Practices, published in the Official Gazette on 1 July 2026, introduces comprehensive amendments to the existing framework.

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The Regulation Amending the Regulation on Commercial Advertising and Unfair Commercial Practices, published in the Official Gazette on 1 July 2026, introduces comprehensive amendments to the existing framework. The new rules will enter into force on 1 August 2026.

The amendments, which have been introduced in light of developments in digital marketing practices and evolving consumer behaviour, impose new obligations and significant compliance requirements, particularly for companies engaged in consumer-facing advertising and marketing activities.

Key Changes

The amendments introduce, among others, the following changes:

New transparency and disclosure requirements for advertisements involving artificial intelligence, digital characters and influencer marketing;

New rules governing targeted advertising, personalised marketing practices and advertising directed at children;

Revised rules applicable to discount campaigns, price displays and loyalty programmes;

Enhanced verification and transparency requirements relating to consumer reviews and online reputation management;

Updated and expanded restrictions concerning prohibited advertisements and advertising content;

Stricter substantiation and documentation requirements for environmental and sustainability claims (green claims).

These amendments may require companies to reassess their digital marketing activities, advertising campaigns, influencer collaborations, e-commerce practices, consumer communications and overall compliance processes.

In particular, e-commerce businesses, retailers, consumer brands, digital platforms, advertising agencies and companies conducting consumer-facing marketing activities are advised to review their existing practices and complete the necessary compliance measures before the amendments enter into force.

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