Global Climate Development And Challenges

The onset of the 21st century has witnessed an unprecedented acceleration in global climate change issues, marked by severe environmental, economic, and social challenges. In response to these urgent challenges, the international community has rallied to forge agreements and commitments aimed at mitigating climate change.

The Paris Climate Agreement, adopted in 2015, stands as a landmark global accord, aiming to limit the global temperature increase to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, with an aspiration to keep the rise to 1.5°C. Beyond the Paris Agreement, various regional and national initiatives have emerged, reflecting the diverse approaches countries are taking to combat climate change. Within this scope, the EU announced its goal of becoming the first climate neutral continent by 2050 with the EU Green Deal. Similarly, countries like China and India have embarked on substantial renewable energy projects, aiming to transition away from fossil fuels and reduce their carbon footprint.

Despite these efforts, the pathway to achieving ambitious targets is fraught with barriers such as the high costs associated with decarbonization, the developmental phase of critical green technologies, and the need for more comprehensive and enforceable regulatory frameworks. Furthermore, obstacles in investment coupled with limited societal awareness impede the attainment of ambitious targets.

Navigating the Evolving Green Landscape: Global Challenges and Strategic Choices

