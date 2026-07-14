12th Judiciary Package Legal Briefing Note On Amendments To Legislation

This Draft Law was prepared within the framework of the 4th Judicial Reform Strategy Document (2025–2029)—a policy text aimed at structuring the legal framework for digitizing judicial processes and eliminating procedural delays through legislative amendments. The Package consists of 29 articles and 1 provisional article.

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The 12th Judiciary Package, submitted to the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye on June 22, 2026, and recently approved by the Justice Commission, is officially titled the "Draft Law on Amendments to Certain Laws for the Effective and Efficient Operation of the Judiciary." This Draft Law was prepared within the framework of the 4th Judicial Reform Strategy Document (2025–2029)—a policy text aimed at structuring the legal framework for digitizing judicial processes and eliminating procedural delays through legislative amendments. The Package consists of 29 articles and 1 provisional article.

Accordingly, comprehensive amendments are scheduled across numerous fundamental laws, including the Enforcement and Bankruptcy Law (“EBL”), the Code of Civil Procedure (“CCP”), the Code of Criminal Procedure (“CrPC”), the Code of Administrative Legal Procedure (“CALP”), the Law on Judges and Prosecutors, the Turkish Civil Code (“TCC”), the Turkish Code of Obligations (“TCO”), the Notary Public Law, the Law on the Council of State, the Law on the Establishment and Duties of Regional Administrative Courts, Administrative Courts, and Tax Courts (“Law No. 2576”), the Law on Certain Regulations Regarding the Council of Forensic Medicine (“Law No. 2659”), the Law on Legal Interest and Default Interest (“Law No. 3095”), and the Turkish Criminal Law (“TCL”).

Core Objectives of the Package:

Concluding judicial proceedings within a reasonable timeframe, Strengthening procedural economy, Filling legal gaps arising from the annulment decisions of the Constitutional Court, (iv) Expanding digitalization across the judicial landscape.

While the majority of the provisions will enter into force upon publication in the Official Gazette, specific exceptions apply:

Article 12 (TCC Art. 440 – Electronic sale of movable property belonging to persons under guardianship)

(TCC Art. 440 – Electronic sale of movable property belonging to persons under guardianship) Article 13 (TCC Art. 444 – Electronic sale of immovable property belonging to persons under guardianship), and

(TCC Art. 444 – Electronic sale of immovable property belonging to persons under guardianship), and Article 23 (CCP Art. 149 – Signature regulations for SEGBİS / Audio and Video Information System System) will enter into force three months after publication.

Furthermore, Article 4, regarding the number of chambers in the Council of State, will take effect on July 23, 2026.

AMENDMENTS TO THE ENFORCEMENT AND BANKRUPTCY LAW

EBL Art. 34/A: An obligation to apply to the administration prior to initiating enforcement proceedings is introduced for monetary claims awarded against public administrations in the decisions of the Court of Cassation, Regional Courts of Appeal, and First Instance Courts.

CURRENT REGULATION ✅ NEW REGULATION Monetary claims based on judicial decisions can directly be subject to execution proceedings without any mandatory prior notification to the debtor public administration. The creditor will be required to submit a prior written notification to the public administration, providing their bank account details. If the administration fails to make the payment within 1 month following this notification, the creditor may then initiate execution proceedings based on the judgment

EBL Art. 2: New rules govern the sale of inherited real estate, where the first auction will be restricted solely to heirs, and new sanctions are introduced for failing to deposit the security or the tender price.

CURRENT REGULATION ✅ NEW REGULATION In auctions for the dissolution of coownership, non-heirs can also participate in the first auction. Security exemptions apply based on the share ratio, and if the tender price is not deposited, the security is simply returned. For inherited real estate, the first auction will be held exclusively among the heirs, and the minimum bidding threshold will be 100% of the appraised value. Shareholders will now be required to deposit security, and a successful bidder who fails to deposit the necessary purchase price will face an administrative fine equal to 5% of their bid.

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