Tanzania: Foreign Trademark Registrations

Inventa is a leading Intellectual Property Law Firm, specialized in the protection and internationalization of trademarks, patents, industrial designs, copyright and domain names. With over 50 years of experience in Portugal, the European Union and all the African jurisdictions, Inventa has served thousands of clients holding large trademark and patent portfolios, and other entities dealing with R&D daily.
Our headquarters are based in Lisbon, Portugal, and we also have offices in Angola, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Cape Verde, Sao Tome, East Timor and Macao. Inventa also holds a large network of representatives all across the African region, including representation before the ARIPO and OAPI regional organizations, committed to delivering global coverage with local experience.
The Fair Competition Commission (FCC) of Mainland Tanzania has clarified that foreign trademark registrations may be used to support applications for customs recordation.
This clarification allows brand owners to record trademarks with Tanzanian customs based on a foreign registration, even in the absence of a local registration. However, customs recordation remains an administrative monitoring measure and does not, by itself, confer enforceable trademark rights or entitle rights holders to border seizures. National trademark protection remains necessary for enforcement actions.
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