ARTICLE
22 October 2026

FG's New SMEDAN–WIPO Initiative: A Game Changer For Intellectual Property And Nigerian SMEs

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Inventa is a leading Intellectual Property Law Firm, specialized in the protection and internationalization of trademarks, patents, industrial designs, copyright and domain names. With over 50 years of experience in Portugal, the European Union and all the African jurisdictions, Inventa has served thousands of clients holding large trademark and patent portfolios, and other entities dealing with R&D daily.

Our headquarters are based in Lisbon, Portugal, and we also have offices in Angola, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Cape Verde, Sao Tome, East Timor and Macao. Inventa also holds a large network of representatives all across the African region, including representation before the ARIPO and OAPI regional organizations, committed to delivering global coverage with local experience.

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Nigeria is reinforcing its commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship through a new strategic partnership with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). By signing a Memorandum of Understanding between SMEDAN and WIPO, the Federal Government aims to make intellectual property protection more accessible for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), helping businesses turn their ideas, brands, and innovations into valuable commercial assets.
Nigeria Intellectual Property
Angela Adebayo Agbe-Davies

Nigeria is reinforcing its commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship through a new strategic partnership with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). By signing a Memorandum of Understanding between SMEDAN and WIPO, the Federal Government aims to make intellectual property protection more accessible for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), helping businesses turn their ideas, brands, and innovations into valuable commercial assets.

Angela Adebayo Agbe-Davies explores what this partnership means for Nigerian businesses and the opportunities and implementation challenges that lie ahead.

Read the full article originally published on IP Stars.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Angela Adebayo Agbe-Davies
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