ARTICLE
24 February 2026

Tanzania Implements Mandatory Trade Mark Recordal For Imported Goods

AA
Adams & Adams

Contributor

Adams & Adams logo
Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African law firm that specialises in providing intellectual property and commercial services.
Explore Firm Details
Mainland Tanzania has introduced a compulsory trade mark recordal regime that affects all trade marked goods imported into the country...
Tanzania Intellectual Property
Adams & Adams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Adams & Adams are most popular:
  • within Consumer Protection topic(s)

Additional Topics:

Mainland Tanzania has introduced a compulsory trade mark recordal system.

Tanzania Implements Mandatory Trade Mark Recordal for Imported Goods

Mainland Tanzania has introduced a compulsory trade mark recordal regime that affects all trade marked goods imported into the country. Effective 1 December 2025, trade marks must be recorded with the Chief Inspector of Merchandise Marks under the updated Merchandise Marks legislation.

According to the updated procedures, once recorded, trade marks receive proactive border protection, including monitoring and enforcement action by the Fair Competition Commission. Recordal is valid for one year and must be renewed at least 30 days before expiry to avoid gaps in coverage.

Importers should diarise annual recordal renewals to ensure uninterrupted border protection and avoid shipment delays.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Adams & Adams
Adams & Adams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More