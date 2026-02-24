Tanzania Implements Mandatory Trade Mark Recordal for Imported Goods

Additional Topics:

Mainland Tanzania has introduced a compulsory trade mark recordal system.

Mainland Tanzania has introduced a compulsory trade mark recordal regime that affects all trade marked goods imported into the country. Effective 1 December 2025, trade marks must be recorded with the Chief Inspector of Merchandise Marks under the updated Merchandise Marks legislation.

According to the updated procedures, once recorded, trade marks receive proactive border protection, including monitoring and enforcement action by the Fair Competition Commission. Recordal is valid for one year and must be renewed at least 30 days before expiry to avoid gaps in coverage.

Importers should diarise annual recordal renewals to ensure uninterrupted border protection and avoid shipment delays.

