OAPI Highlights IP’s Role In African Craft Innovation

The African Organisation for Intellectual Property (OAPI) demonstrated how traditional artisans can leverage intellectual property tools to protect and commercialize their crafts at Cameroon's premier handicrafts exhibition. The organization emphasized the strategic role of IP frameworks in transforming traditional knowledge into economic opportunities while maintaining cultural authenticity.

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At the Ninth International Handicrafts Fair of Cameroon (SIARC 2026), held in Yaoundé from 27 July to 5 August, the OAPI showcased the importance of IP protection in promoting innovation and competitiveness within Africa’s craft sector.

Addressing the theme of balancing tradition and modernity, OAPI highlighted the range of IP tools available to artisans – including industrial designs, utility models and patents – to protect and commercialise their creations. The discussions underscored the growing recognition that traditional knowledge and craftsmanship can serve as powerful drivers of economic development when supported by effective IP frameworks and access to regional and international markets.

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