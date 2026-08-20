OAPI Highlights IP’s Role In African Craft Innovation

- within Transport, Consumer Protection and Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)
- in Africa
At the Ninth International Handicrafts Fair of Cameroon (SIARC 2026), held in Yaoundé from 27 July to 5 August, the OAPI showcased the importance of IP protection in promoting innovation and competitiveness within Africa’s craft sector.
Addressing the theme of balancing tradition and modernity, OAPI highlighted the range of IP tools available to artisans – including industrial designs, utility models and patents – to protect and commercialise their creations. The discussions underscored the growing recognition that traditional knowledge and craftsmanship can serve as powerful drivers of economic development when supported by effective IP frameworks and access to regional and international markets.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]