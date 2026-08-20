Namibia Modifies IP Filing Fee Structure

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Amendments to the Namibian Industrial Property Regulations came into effect on 1 July 2026, introducing changes to the payment of official filing fees.

For trade marks, patents and industrial designs, the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) has consolidated the application, publication, registration and certificate fees into a single fee payable at the time of filing. While applicants are now required to pay a higher amount upfront, the overall official fees remain unchanged.