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20 August 2026

Namibia Modifies IP Filing Fee Structure

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Namibia's Business and Intellectual Property Authority has restructured its fee payment system for intellectual property applications, consolidating multiple fees into a single upfront payment. The amendments affect trade marks, patents, and industrial designs, requiring applicants to pay more at the time of filing while maintaining the same total official costs. These regulatory changes represent a significant shift in how IP filing fees are administered in Namibia.
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Amendments to the Namibian Industrial Property Regulations came into effect on 1 July 2026, introducing changes to the payment of official filing fees.

For trade marks, patents and industrial designs, the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) has consolidated the application, publication, registration and certificate fees into a single fee payable at the time of filing. While applicants are now required to pay a higher amount upfront, the overall official fees remain unchanged.

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