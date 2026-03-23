Four Reasons To Choose Our End-to-end Trademark Service

Our team developed this offering to tackle some of the key problems faced by corporates when working with external counsel to manage their IP. In particular, it provides a flexible, comprehensive service for your IP assets, taking the stress of managing your brands and related IP portfolios away and giving you peace of mind that you’re in safe hands.

Novagraaf has been helping iconic brands and innovative organisations drive competitive advantage through intellectual property (IP) for more than 130 years. One of Europe’s leading IP consulting groups, Novagraaf specialises in the protection and global management of IP rights, including trademarks, patents, designs, domain names and copyright. Part of the Questel group, Novagraaf network is currently 460 attorneys, 150 patent & trademark attorneys.

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If you’re a corporate IP counsel and considering partnering with an external IP consultancy firm for your trademark portfolio, you should consider Novagraaf’s end-to-end service.

Our team developed this offering to tackle some of the key problems faced by corporates when working with external counsel to manage their IP. In particular, it provides a flexible, comprehensive service for your IP assets, taking the stress of managing your brands and related IP portfolios away and giving you peace of mind that you’re in safe hands.

Here are four key reasons to choose our end-to-end service:

1. Flexibility

Novagraaf can provide a full-service solution for your IP, but that doesn’t mean we have to. You can decide which elements you want covered, ranging from trademark and design renewals, for example, to a service which includes maintenance, as well as searches, prosecution, auditing, recordals, enforcement, litigation and more.

Whatever you choose, you can be certain of the same level of service, care and support. And, you can always add services should you decide that you need more support as a project develops.

Finally, Novagraaf provides complete flexibility on your external counsel network. If you prefer to work with particular IP firms or trademark agents, we will integrate them into our systems and workflows, ensuring a seamless transition. But if you’d like to tap into Novagraf’s own network, you can do so, since our firm (as part of the Questel group) has access to an international array of excellent, cost-effective providers. Or you can mix and match. It’s up to you.

2. Budget

One of the key drivers of outsourcing is to save money, yet companies often find themselves spending more than they expected on their IP services. With our end-to-end service, you can be sure of total transparency on the cost of services. And, because of the economies of scale that Novagraaf can offer on specific elements of the service (eg, external counsel), you could save costs overall.

Another element that can sometimes be problematic when working with external providers is the mechanism by which you, as a company, are billed for services. With Novagraaf, there are no surprises. Activity is covered by a pre-agreed flat fee, which varies depending on the level of responsibility you wish to delegate, and – typically – invoiced on a monthly or quarterly basis, so you know ahead of time how much you will be charged and when.

Depending on how much you want to delegate, Novagraaf becomes less an external service provider and more an effective part of your IP function, working with you and as part of your team to ensure beneficial outcomes. It’s a fully delegated solution.

3. Experience

Due to our long history and global reach, Novagraaf has served countless clients across all industries and jurisdictions. Because of this, we bring unrivalled institutional experience in the most common problems that arise in IP portfolio management, and how those might vary by industry.

That experience also means that our processes are finely tuned to provide maximum service with minimum hassle and at the best possible cost. Effectively, when you partner with Novagraaf, you get the expertise of a law firm, the technological know-how and infrastructure of a service provider, and access to an international network, all in one partner.

4. Relationship

All of these elements combine to make our end-to-end service a powerful offering for any corporate IP portfolio, but services also depend on establishing a relationship that works. Novagraaf will work closely with you to identify the precise needs of your IP department and tailor a bespoke solution to the needs of your business.

You’ll have a primary point of contact who will manage the relationship throughout the process, ensuring that you know who to contact whenever you need support.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.