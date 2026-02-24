Sudan's IP Office Has Returned To Khartoum

While the Sudan Trade Mark Office has returned to Khartoum, normal operations remain suspended.

The Sudan Trademark Office has relocated back to Khartoum, but not to its main headquarters. It is operating from an alternative location under the same temporary protocols previously used in Port Sudan, as access to physical files and the central database remains unavailable. With data and files still being transferred, services are expected to resume gradually over the coming months.

All deadlines that fell within the suspension period have been automatically extended until full operations restart. However, the Trade Marks Office has issued no guidance on how WIPO‑related deadlines, such as opposition periods, will be treated, leaving the status of any missed deadlines uncertain until formal operations resume and further clarification is issued.

