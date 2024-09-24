The Patent Office Is Open For Business… Sort Of!

The Patent Office in Sudan has re-opened and is, once again, accepting new domestic patent applications. The Patent Office's operations are, however, limited. Not only is the Patent Office not currently processing the newly filed patent applications, but the annuity fee payments still cannot be made at this time.

Published Date: September 12, 2024