[Webinaire] PI agile : innover, protéger et gagner en vitesse sur le marché des biens de consommation

Avec Alban Radivojevic et Vanessa Harrow, découvrez dans ce webinaire (en anglais) comment aligner marques, dessins et brevets pour gagner en rapidité et en compétitivité.

Détails

Webinaire en anglais

Date : 20 Novembre 2025

Horaire : 16h45 CET / 15h45 GMT / 7h45 PST / 10h45 EST

In today's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market, speed is everything. However, moving fast without a solid IP foundation can cost brands millions in delays, copycats and missed opportunities.

Building on the key insights in our white paper, Growing Through IP, this webinar brings this vital topic to life with real-world expertise, case studies and practical guidance.

Register now to hear directly from our experts on how leading brands are aligning patents, designs and trademarks to accelerate product development, protect what makes them unique and scale with confidence.

The webinar will cover:

Why early IP alignment is critical in high-speed FMCG innovation

How to build an IP strategy that integrates patents, design rights and trademarks from day one

Common pitfalls in packaging, product design and brand protection – and how to avoid them

Practical ways to connect legal, product and marketing teams through a unified IP approach

Insights from recent FMCG success stories – and cautionary tales

Ready to accelerate product development, drive innovation and keep a competitive edge? Sign-up now!

