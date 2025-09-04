[Webinaire] PI agile : innover, protéger et gagner en vitesse sur le marché des biens de consommation

Détails
Webinaire en anglais
Date : 20 Novembre 2025
Horaire : 16h45 CET / 15h45 GMT / 7h45 PST / 10h45 EST
Avec Alban Radivojevic et Vanessa Harrow, découvrez dans ce webinaire (en anglais) comment aligner marques, dessins et brevets pour gagner en rapidité et en compétitivité.
In today's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market, speed is everything. However, moving fast without a solid IP foundation can cost brands millions in delays, copycats and missed opportunities.
Building on the key insights in our white paper, Growing Through IP, this webinar brings this vital topic to life with real-world expertise, case studies and practical guidance.
Register now to hear directly from our experts on how leading brands are aligning patents, designs and trademarks to accelerate product development, protect what makes them unique and scale with confidence.
The webinar will cover:
- Why early IP alignment is critical in high-speed FMCG innovation
- How to build an IP strategy that integrates patents, design rights and trademarks from day one
- Common pitfalls in packaging, product design and brand protection – and how to avoid them
- Practical ways to connect legal, product and marketing teams through a unified IP approach
- Insights from recent FMCG success stories – and cautionary tales
Ready to accelerate product development, drive innovation and keep a competitive edge? Sign-up now!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.