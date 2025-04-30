Reprise des délais en Ukraine

Novagraaf has been helping iconic brands and innovative organisations drive competitive advantage through intellectual property (IP) for more than 130 years. One of Europe’s leading IP consulting groups, Novagraaf specialises in the protection and global management of IP rights, including trademarks, patents, designs, domain names and copyright. Part of the Questel group, Novagraaf has 18 offices worldwide and a network of more than 330 IP attorneys and support specialists.
Le 16 avril 2025, le Parlement ukrainien a adopté une loi
abrogeant la loi n° 2174-IX du 1er avril 2022, qui suspendait
les délais en matière de propriété
intellectuelle pendant la loi martiale. Cette nouvelle loi entrera
en vigueur 30 jours après sa publication officielle, une
fois signée par le président. À partir de
cette date, les délais suspendus reprendront, avec une
période de grâce de 75 jours pour régulariser
les démarches et paiements en suspens.
