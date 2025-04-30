ARTICLE
30 April 2025

Reprise des délais en Ukraine

NG
Novagraaf Group

Contributor

Novagraaf Group logo
Novagraaf has been helping iconic brands and innovative organisations drive competitive advantage through intellectual property (IP) for more than 130 years. One of Europe’s leading IP consulting groups, Novagraaf specialises in the protection and global management of IP rights, including trademarks, patents, designs, domain names and copyright. Part of the Questel group, Novagraaf has 18 offices worldwide and a network of more than 330 IP attorneys and support specialists.
Explore Firm Details
Le 16 avril 2025, le Parlement ukrainien a adopté une loi abrogeant la loi n° 2174-IX du 1er avril 2022, qui suspendait les délais en matière de propriété...
European Union Intellectual Property
Aurélie Guétin
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Le 16 avril 2025, le Parlement ukrainien a adopté une loi abrogeant la loi n° 2174-IX du 1er avril 2022, qui suspendait les délais en matière de propriété intellectuelle pendant la loi martiale. Cette nouvelle loi entrera en vigueur 30 jours après sa publication officielle, une fois signée par le président. À partir de cette date, les délais suspendus reprendront, avec une période de grâce de 75 jours pour régulariser les démarches et paiements en suspens.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Aurélie Guétin
Aurélie Guétin
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More