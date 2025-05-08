Special Legal Regime For The Protection Of Intellectual Property, Established At The Beginning Of The War, Canceled In Ukraine

May 2025 – On April 29, 2025, the President of Ukraine signed Law No. 4362-IX "On the Repeal of the Law of Ukraine 'On the Protection of Intellectual Property Interests during Martial Law Imposed in Connection with the Armed Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine'."

According to the adopted amendments, the temporary legal mechanisms, introduced in 2022 to support intellectual property rights holders in the context of the war, will expire on May 31, 2025. This means the abolition of the suspension of deadlines for taking actions related to the protection of intellectual property, including the deadlines for the renewal of the relevant certificates, patents and for filing oppositions to applications.

Annual fees and other payments that have not been paid since 2022 will be deemed paid on time if settled before August 14, 2025. This applies to legally mandated fees relating to the protection of rights to trademarks, inventions, utility models, industrial designs, semiconductor layouts, geographical indications and plant varieties.



Click on the image below or use the following link to read our overview in Ukrainian.







The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.