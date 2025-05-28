Thailand-EU Free Trade Agreement Talks Advance Toward Christmas 2025 Deadline

With the fifth round of negotiations between Thailand and the EU for the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) now complete and the sixth round scheduled for June, both sides appear to be well on the way to meeting the desired Christmas 2025 deadline.

The latest discussions were held in Brussels, and Pichai Naripthaphan, Thailand's commerce minister, announced that the two sides have reached agreement on two chapters: Customs and Trade Facilitation, and Sustainable Food Systems. No details have been released regarding what concessions were made to reach the agreement, but reports suggest that good progress is being made in all remaining chapters.

Market access for goods has reportedly become the current focus of negotiations. The first draft of goods and services that will be exempted is expected in early June, which will be welcome news for importers. While the first draft cannot be expected to represent the finalized list, it will at least provide an indication of the goods and services likely to benefit from tariff exemption.

Similarly, both sides have begun to share the geographical indications that they wish to be protected, which will be of great interest to producers and manufacturers in Thailand and the EU. This is especially true considering the upcoming amendments to the Geographical Indications Protection Act B.E. 2546 (2003) expected in Thailand, as one of the key changes under the prospective amendment is to enable easier registration for geographical indications protected under international agreements.

Other updates from the intellectual property (IP) chapter show good progress in relation to copyright and civil and border enforcement of IP rights. Both sides are also continuing to examine possible bridging proposals for unresolved issues. Given the substantial differences in IP laws between Thailand and the EU, how negotiators will bridge this gap remains at the forefront of most rightsholders' minds. With patents representing one of the gaps, it is encouraging to see that the negotiating group has begun to discuss both patents and trade secrets for the first time. Progress in this area is anticipated following the sixth round of discussions.

Although some may have reservations about the speed of the negotiations and eventual agreement, there is reason for optimism, especially considering the successful conclusion of a different FTA between Thailand and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), made up of Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein. After ten rounds of negotiation, the two sides signed the first FTA between Thailand and the EFTA. The Thailand-EFTA agreement will now need to undergo public hearings and parliamentary scrutiny before being ratified, but the aim is for the process to be complete within a year. In the meantime, this agreement can now serve as a blueprint for successfully concluding FTA negotiations with European countries, and similar articles will likely appear in the EU FTA as well.

Thailand is not alone in pursuing the December 25, 2025, deadline; the EU has also reiterated its dedication to meeting this date. As the EU is Thailand's fourth-largest trade partner, both parties are keen to reach an agreement. With reassurances coming from both sides and the recent success of the Thailand-EFTA FTA, the prospects for concluding negotiations by the target deadline appear increasingly favorable.

