The Creative IP Economy For Brand Owners In Thailand

In a vibrant display of creativity and innovation, the Bangkok Character & Creative IP Show 2025 recently brought together industry leaders, brand owners, and IP professionals at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. Our Bangkok trade mark team was present, eager to engage with the latest trends and developments in the creative economy.

A Glimpse into the Bangkok Character & Creative IP Show 2025 (BKKIP)

As creativity converges with commerce, the Thai government is strategically harnessing soft power to elevate the creative industry. The recent Bangkok Character & Creative IP Show 2025 (BKKIP), held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, has become a vital platform for character licensing, original equipment manufacturing (OEM), and digital integration. The involvement of the Department of Intellectual Property and the Creative Economy Agency at the exhibition underscores the government's commitment to IP commercialization and a vibrant creative ecosystem, reflecting Thailand's commitment to a dynamic creative economy.

The event not only highlighted innovative characters and creative works but also served as a networking hub for industry professionals, brand owners, and IP enthusiasts. By bringing together key players, the exhibition underscored the significance of character-driven commerce in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

Why It Matters to IP Owners and IP Professionals

The creative IP economy is a rapidly growing sector that offers unique opportunities for brand owners and IP professionals. This focus allows IP owners to broaden their market reach, tap into larger audiences, and enhance brand visibility. The potential for collaboration and licensing agreements is vast, making it an ideal time for brand owners to explore new growth avenues.

However, it is crucial to go beyond simply selling products or licensing characters. Creators, manufacturers, and stakeholders must carefully navigate the complexities of intellectual property rights and contractual terms, including the scope of use, manufacturing considerations, protection measures, and other key issues not yet have been addressed. As IP practitioners, our firm is committed to supporting stakeholders in developing and maximizing their IP, while also aiming for favorable agreements that protect their interests and promote innovation.

Conclusion

The Bangkok Character & Creative IP Show 2025 is more than just an exhibition; it marks a pivotal step toward establishing Thailand as a leader in the creative IP economy. For brand owners and IP professionals, this event presents invaluable opportunities to engage, network, and explore the vast possibilities in this exciting sector. The future of commerce in Thailand is not just about characters; it's about turning creativity into tangible economic growth.

