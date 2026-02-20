Tax Updates August 2025 (SyCipLaw Tax Issues And Practical Solutions (T.I.P.S.) Vol. 40)

SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan are most popular:

SyCipLaw's Tax Department has prepared Tax Issues and Practical Solutions (T.I.P.S.) for August.

The SyCipLaw T.I.P.S. for August 2025 covers the following tax issues:

Does the Government's sixty percent (60%) share of the net proceeds in the Malampaya Natural Gas Project include the contractors' income taxes? Is prescription a matter of defense, such that the burden is on the taxpayer to prove that the full period of limitation has expired? Are services rendered to a PEZA-registered enterprise by a supplier located in the customs territory and consumed outside the ecozone subject to 12% VAT? May a local government unit immediately resort to the use of the presumptive income level assessment approach in computing the local business tax due instead of the taxpayer's gross sales or receipts of the preceding calendar year? Is a tax assessment valid if the payment due date had already lapsed by the time the assessment is received by the taxpayer? What are the requirements for Nonresident Digital Service Providers to register, file VAT returns, and pay VAT in the Philippines? How can an Export-Oriented Enterprise avail of VAT zero-rating on local purchases and VAT exemption on importation under the CREATE MORE Act?

Please read the full text here or via this link.

