Key Highlights Of GST Notification And Clarification Circulars In February 2026

Gross and Net GST revenue collections for the month of January 2026.

The GSTN team has released Gross and Net GST revenue collections for the month of January 2026. The detailed report may be viewed here.

Update on Advisory on Interest Collection and Related Enhancements in GSTR-3B

On 30 January 2026, the Government issued an advisory regarding interest collection and related enhancements in GSTR-3B. These changes, which were originally scheduled to come into effect from the January 2026 tax period, will now be implemented from the February 2026 tax period onwards.

For detailed advisory, please refer to the link provided here.

For a detailed explanation, please refer to our January 2026 monthly updates here.

Facility for Withdrawal from Rule 14A

GSTN has enabled an online facility through Form GST REG-32 for eligible active taxpayers registered under Rule 14A of the CGST Rules to opt out (withdraw) from the said option.

Application Process: Services -> Registration -> Application for Withdrawal from Rule 14A.

For detailed guidance on the Simplified GST Registration Scheme under Rule 14A of the CGST Rules, 2017, please refer to our November 2025 month's updates here.

