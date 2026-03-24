Due Diligence Before You Deal: What Foreign Investors Should Verify Before Acquiring A Business In India

India continues to be a top destination for global investors looking for long-term growth. Opportunities are immense across a wide range of sectors, including technology to manufacturing and consumer markets. However, when investors enter a market through an acquisition, they need to think beyond identifying a promising target.

Enterprises must carefully examine the business fundamentals. That is why they seek professional due diligence services from reputable consultants. A comprehensive review helps them gain clarity on how a company operates, the reliability of its financial information, and whether the acquisition comes with any hidden risks.

This process becomes even more important for foreign investors. The regulatory environment in India, its tax framework, and its accounting practices differ from those in other jurisdictions. With professional due diligence services, investors can proceed with confidence.

Financial Due Diligence: Understanding the Real Performance of the Business

When investors review an acquisition, the first area they often focus on is financial due diligence. The reason is that they want to ensure whether the financial performance that the seller presented actually reflects the real economic position of the business.

Investors need financial due diligence services to examine the quality of earnings rather than simply depending on reported profits. On paper, a business may appear profitable. However, the figures may require adjustments to remove:

One-time gains

Non-operational income

Unusual accounting treatments

Trends in Working Capital

Another crucial area to review includes trends in working capital. Investors must understand how much capital they need to keep the business operating, or whether liquidity is affected by seasonal fluctuations. Other aspects that are closely scrutinized include:

Debt obligations

Lender covenants

Liabilities off the balance sheet

Sustainability of Cash Flow

It's equally important to evaluate the sustainability of the cash flow. Sometimes, a company may report strong revenues. However, if there is an inconsistency in its cash flow generation, the underlying business model may have to be closely examined. Professional financial due diligence services help investors identify these patterns.

Testing the Reliability of Reported Numbers Through Accounting Due Diligence

The key focus of financial analysis is performance. However, accounting reviews prioritize the credibility of the numbers themselves. After all, investors must be confident that the financial statements reflect consistent accounting policies and that reporting practices are reliable.

This is where accounting due diligence services from established professionals prove valuable. Experts review revenue recognition policies and determine whether the sales were recorded the right way. They also find out whether the results might be distorted due to any aggressive practices.

Audit Quality

Another factor that deserves attention is the audit quality. In some cases, companies may have undergone statutory audits that comply with local requirements. However, there still remains a gap in reporting transparency. Accounting reviews examine whether audit procedures were thorough. Investors get to know whether any restatements could arise in the future.

Apart from this, investors examine how expenses, provisions, and asset valuations are recorded. With accounting due diligence services, they can rest assured that financial statements fairly reflect the business.

Identifying Regulatory and Compliance Exposure Through Tax Due Diligence

Often, tax considerations are one of the most complex aspects of acquisitions in India. Here, the regulator framework covers:

Corporate income tax

GST

Transfer pricing rules

Various withholding obligations

Tax due diligence services help investors review whether or not the target company has complied with tax regulations. They can also find out whether there are any exposures that may amount to liabilities in the future. Through due diligence, professionals examine the corporate tax filings. This helps investors know whether the business has reported its profits correctly and that deductions have been applied appropriately.

GST compliance

GST compliance is another area that requires careful analysis, particularly for companies that operate across multiple states. In case errors exist in GST filings or input credit claims, they can result in penalties or disputes with tax authorities.

For companies that have international transactions with related parties, exposure to transfer pricing is particularly relevant. With professional tax due diligence services, investors can verify whether these transactions follow arm's length principles. It also helps them determine whether regulatory adjustments could arise in the future.

Pending tax disputes or historical assessments also require attention. The financial value of the acquisition may be affected by unresolved matters.

The Importance of Vendor Due Diligence

Generally, due diligence is initiated by buyers. However, sellers increasingly take a proactive approach before bringing a business to market. This approach is known as vendor due diligence.

With vendor due diligence services, the seller commissions an independent review of the financial, operational, and compliance position of the company. Potential investors can begin the analysis only after this. The goal is to identify issues early and address them. This ensures that potential hurdles do not emerge during negotiations.

A carefully-prepared vendor report streamlines the transaction process. Potential buyers receive a consistent set of information that is already verified. This reduces the time required for investigative work.

Professional vendor due diligence services can speed up the decision-making process. Where necessary, independent verification can still be performed. This process often strengthens credibility for sellers and improves the efficiency of transactions.

Due Diligence Services as a Strategic Safeguard

Today, hundreds of foreign investors are seeking to acquire businesses in India to establish their presence in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. However, the depth of analysis conducted before the deal often determines the success of these transactions.

Established advisory firms like IMC offer comprehensive due diligence services to help investors gain detailed insights into the operational, financial, and regulatory realities of the target company. This process is effective in identifying risks and determining the areas where the company can strengthen value after the acquisition.

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Author Bio:

Poornima J is a Global Mobility Specialist at IMC with expertise spanning employment solutions, international tax compliance, PEO & EOR services, and global payroll operations. She brings practical, hands-on experience supporting organizations in navigating cross-border employment complexities and outsourced accounting functions — grounded in real client engagements and day-to-day business realities.