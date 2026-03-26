From 1961 To 2025: What Taxpayers Need To Know As The New Income Tax Act Replaces The Old Law From FY 2026-27

From 1 April 2026, India will move from the six decade old Income tax Act, 1961 to the new Income tax Act, 2025 for income earned in FY 2026-27 (AY 2027-28 onwards). The 1961 Act will continue to govern earlier years, but all new income, TDS/TCS obligations and assessments going forward will be rooted in the new statute.

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Introduction

From 1 April 2026, India will move from the six decade old Income tax Act, 1961 to the new Income tax Act, 2025 for income earned in FY 2026-27 (AY 2027-28 onwards). The 1961 Act will continue to govern earlier years, but all new income, TDS/TCS obligations and assessments going forward will be rooted in the new statute. The stated objectives are to simplify the law without altering slab rates, reduce litigation and align tax administration with a digital, data driven economy.

This article explains what exactly the new Act replaces, how it taxes income, what happens to deductions and legacy positions, and the practical steps individuals and businesses should take before the transition year begins.

What Does The New Income tax Act, 2025 Replace?

The Income tax Act, 1961 has been amended hundreds of times, resulting in layered provisions, overlapping incentives and a large body of litigation. The new Income tax Act, 2025 unifies direct tax law through a single law which maintains its original structure of chapters and sections. The law maintains established elements of residential status, heads of income, TDS/TCS and assessment and appeal machinery.

From FY 2026 27 onwards, the 1961 Act will no longer govern how current income is computed, taxed and reported, though it will remain relevant for assessments, appeals and disputes relating to income earned up to FY 2025-26. Taxpayers and their advisers need to follow two different legal systems because they must use the new Act for present compliance requirements while they handle past years through the old Act and applicable court decisions.

How Does The New Act Tax Income?

Slabs and regimes

The existence of public material about the Act proves that the law maintains its original slab rates which the government declared for FY 2025-26. The "new" and "old" tax systems maintain their original status because the Act establishes unchanged slab rates for the upcoming fiscal year. The government established a main policy framework which operates under a basic system that provides simple tax options to individual taxpayers and HUFs while treating deduction based tax systems as exceptional cases.

The new tax system for fiscal year 2025-26 imposes no tax on residents who earn ₹1200000 because they have to pay 5 percent tax on their earnings between ₹400000 and ₹800000 and 10 percent tax on their earnings between ₹800000 and ₹1200000 and 15 percent tax on their remaining income. The new Act is designed to carry forward this architecture, so from FY 2026-27 most taxpayers will see a similar slab pattern but with their available deductions and allowances increasingly driven by the Rules 2026 and specific schedules rather than open ended section lists.

Example: impact on a mid income salaried taxpayer

Consider an employee in Bengaluru with a salary of ₹18 lakh, moderate HRA and standard deductions but no large tax saving investments. Under the old, exemption heavy approach, the effective rate depended heavily on how much could be claimed under sections such as 80C, 80D and home loan interest, under the newer structure carried into the 2025 Act, the same person typically faces a lower starting rate schedule but far fewer “levers” to push liability down. For this profile, the new law’s emphasis on a simple default regime and rule based allowances (for example, the 50 percent HRA cities in the Rules 2026) tends to improve predictability, even if the headline slabs look unchanged.

3.What Happens To Deductions, Incentives And Dispute Prone Areas?

Personal tax allowances shift into a tighter framework

The essential provisions on salary income and perk reflect the Income Tax Rules, 2026 that raise various allowance limits and perk valuations instead of lifting slabs. For example, the Rules expand the list of cities eligible for 50 percent HRA exemption to eight, significantly increase children’s education and hostel allowances, and update the valuation of employer provided perquisites. The combined effect is that tax favoured treatment still exists but is more narrowly defined, with detailed conditions and disclosure obligations embedded in forms rather than scattered across multiple sections.

Business incentives and contentious interpretation areas

On the business side, the new Act continues with profit linked and investment linked incentives but with a clearer emphasis on sunset clauses and sector specific regimes, as summarised in policy notes and bill analyses. At the same time, it attempts to clarify several areas that have historically produced litigation, including classification of capital gains, the interaction between general anti avoidance measures and targeted anti abuse provisions, and presumptive taxation thresholds for small businesses and professionals.

Advisory commentary suggests that many disputes may not disappear overnight, wording often remains similar, but the re organisation and cross referencing of provisions is intended to make the structure more coherent and easier to navigate. Over time, new jurisprudence will build around the 2025 Act, even as courts continue to draw on past decisions where language is substantially equivalent.

Transitional Issues From FY 2026 27

Dual law coordination and legacy attributes

The new Act takes effect from April 1 2026 but the 1961 Act remains in effect for all income until the fiscal year 2025-26 and all outstanding assessments and appeals from previous years. Transitional provisions will govern how key tax attributes such as carried forward business losses, unabsorbed depreciation, MAT/AMT credits and long term project income move into the new regime. Government notes and expert summaries indicate that the intent is to grandfather genuine entitlements, but the exact rules on set off sequencing and time limits will need to be examined once the relevant sections and notifications are in force.

Taxpayers involved in long duration contracts, infrastructure projects or structured finance will need to pay particular attention to how income and expenses spanning both Acts are recognised, so that there is no unintended double taxation or loss of relief.

Litigation and strategy for past years

Assessments, appeals and disputes relating to periods up to FY 2025-26 will continue under the 1961 framework, including its section numbering and case law. Practitioners will therefore need parallel strategies like, built around legacy provisions and precedents for closing old exposure, and another focused on positioning under the new Act for prospective planning. In some areas such as capital gains characterisation or anti avoidance, the way the 2025 Act is drafted may influence how courts interpret the earlier law, but this will evolve gradually.

What Should Different Taxpayers Do Before 1 April 2026?

Individuals and senior executives

High income individuals, promoters and senior employees should run comparative projections under the slabs carried into the 2025 Act, using the updated allowance and perquisite rules as notified. Decisions on housing (buy vs rent), salary structuring (for example, mix of cash, HRA and perquisites), retirement contributions and long term investment products should be revisited in light of the tighter, rule based exemption framework that will apply from FY 2026-27. Employers may also need to re design compensation packages and employee communications to reflect the new forms and reporting (such as Form 130 and Form 124 under the Rules 2026).

SMEs, professionals and family owned businesses

Small and mid sized enterprises and professional firms should examine whether they will continue to qualify for presumptive taxation or simplified schemes under the restructured provisions of the new Act. Some people will see lower compliance expenses with their work because new profit thresholds and percentage requirements will now apply to their tasks. The 2026 Rules require businesses to use digital reporting which makes regular book based taxation more efficient for companies that operate above their legal limits.

Family owned businesses should also revisit shareholder agreements, partnership deeds and intra group arrangements that explicitly reference sections of the 1961 Act, so that those references are updated or supplemented for transactions taking place after 1 April 2026.

Large corporates and multinational groups

For larger corporates and MNCs, the immediate priority is to map the new Act’s provisions to existing tax positions, incentive claims and group structures. This includes reviewing how profit linked incentives, SEZ benefits, treaty positions and minimum tax exposures will look under the 2025 Act, and updating documentation and internal policies accordingly. Finance, tax and legal teams should also coordinate system changes for the Income tax Rules 2026, such as the adoption of Form 26, renumbered TDS forms and Rule 46 electronic books requirements so that the operational side of the new law is ready when FY 2026-27 begins.

Practical FAQs On The New Income tax Act, 2025

From which year will the new Act apply?

The Income Tax Act 2025 will start governing income received from 1 April 2026 which will be evaluated during the assessment year 2027-28. The 1961 Act still governs all matters related to previous years and active legal cases.

Are income tax slabs changing because of the new Act?

Current guidance indicates that slab rates announced for FY 2025 26 will continue into FY 2026 27; the new Act focuses on restructuring the law and rationalising exemptions and procedures rather than changing rates.

Will the choice between “old” and “new” regimes still exist?

Yes, but the simplified regime is clearly treated as the default in policy commentary, with the deduction heavy structure expected to be available only in defined circumstances and with more conditions.

What happens to carried forward losses and credits?

The transitional provisions will permit taxpayers to use their actual carried forward losses and unutilized depreciation and some tax credits from the 1961 Act under the new Act. Taxpayers must review both the complete final text and all official CBDT circulars to find detailed information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.