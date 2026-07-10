No Refund Of Tax Paid During The Search Where Taxpayer Accepted Liability And Raised No Objection For Two Years

The Petitioner was operating a coaching institute, Alpha-1 Tuition Classes and Hostel, without obtaining GST registration despite crossing the threshold for registration. During a search conducted by GST authorities under Section 67(2) of the Gujarat Goods and Services Tax Act [GGST Act] from 6 October 2023 to 10 October 2023, various documents were seized and statements were recorded.

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The Petitioner was operating a coaching institute, Alpha-1 Tuition Classes and Hostel, without obtaining GST registration despite crossing the threshold for registration. During a search conducted by GST authorities under Section 67(2) of the Gujarat Goods and Services Tax Act [GGST Act] from 6 October 2023 to 10 October 2023, various documents were seized and statements were recorded.

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