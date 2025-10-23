ARTICLE
23 October 2025

Tax Updates July 2025 (SyCipLaw Tax Issues And Practical Solutions (T.I.P.S.) Vol. 39)

SS
SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan

Contributor

SyCipLaw's Tax Department has prepared Tax Issues and Practical Solutions (T.I.P.S.) for July.
Philippines Tax
SyCipLaw's Tax Department has prepared Tax Issues and Practical Solutions (T.I.P.S.) for July.

The SyCipLaw T.I.P.S. for July 2025 covers the following tax issues:

  1. Is an establishment engaged in the business of operating indoor playgrounds subject to the amusement tax under the Local Government Code?
    2. Is a taxpayer civilly liable to pay the deficiency income tax, as alleged in the Information, when the criminal case against said taxpayer has been dismissed due to the absence of a valid assessment?
    3. Is a Registered Export Enterprise ("REE") required to provide its supplier a sworn declaration stating that the goods or services purchased from the supplier are directly and exclusively used for the production of goods and/or completion of services to be exported in order to claim value-added tax ("VAT") zero-rating?
    4. Are tourists entitled to avail themselves of VAT refunds for goods they purchased in the Philippines?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

