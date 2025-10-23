Tax Updates July 2025 (SyCipLaw Tax Issues And Practical Solutions (T.I.P.S.) Vol. 39)

SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan are most popular:

SyCipLaw's Tax Department has prepared Tax Issues and Practical Solutions (T.I.P.S.) for July.

The SyCipLaw T.I.P.S. for July 2025 covers the following tax issues:

Is an establishment engaged in the business of operating indoor playgrounds subject to the amusement tax under the Local Government Code?

2. Is a taxpayer civilly liable to pay the deficiency income tax, as alleged in the Information, when the criminal case against said taxpayer has been dismissed due to the absence of a valid assessment?

3. Is a Registered Export Enterprise ("REE") required to provide its supplier a sworn declaration stating that the goods or services purchased from the supplier are directly and exclusively used for the production of goods and/or completion of services to be exported in order to claim value-added tax ("VAT") zero-rating?

4. Are tourists entitled to avail themselves of VAT refunds for goods they purchased in the Philippines?

Please read the full texthereor via thislink.

