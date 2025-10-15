Tax Updates June 2025 (SyCipLaw Tax Issues And Practical Solutions – International Edition, Vol. 13)

SyCipLaw's Tax Department has prepared an international edition of its Tax Issues and Practical Solutions (T.I.P.S.) for the second quarter of 2025

SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan was founded in 1945 and is a leading full-service law firm in the Philippines. Its principal office is in Makati City, with branch offices in Cebu City, Davao City and the Subic Bay Freeport Zone. The firm offers a broad and integrated range of legal services, with departments in the following fields: banking, finance and securities; special projects; corporate services; litigation and dispute resolution; employment law and immigration; intellectual property; and tax.

Article Insights

This author's articles from SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan are most popular: in Asia

in Asia

in Asia SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

with readers working within the Healthcare industries

SyCipLaw's Tax Department has prepared an international edition of its Tax Issues and Practical Solutions (T.I.P.S.) for the second quarter of 2025.

The SyCipLaw T.I.P.S – International Edition covers the following tax issues:

1. May the Court of Tax Appeals review the Commissioner of Internal Revenue's denial of an Application for Abatement or Cancellation of Taxes?

2. Is a taxpayer estopped from questioning the validity of a defective waiver extending the period of assessment?

3. Is the service of a Preliminary Assessment Notice to a taxpayer by registered mail, which was received by its security guard, considered a valid service?

4. Should a taxpayer wait for the CIR's response to an application for tax credit or refund before filing a petition with the CTA?

5. What were the amendments under Republic Act No. 12214 or the Capital Markets Efficiency Promotion Act ("CMEPA") in relation to the sale of shares in a corporation?

6. What is the tax rate on the interest income received from a depository bank's foreign currency deposit unit ("FCDU")?

7. Is the interest income from long-term deposits or investments still exempt from final tax?

8. What amendments were introduced by CMEPA to the documentary stamp tax ("DST") provisions?

9. Is equity-based compensation, despite not being paid in the form of cash, considered compensation for services that form part of gross income subject to income tax?

10. Is the sale of pick-ups still exempt from excise tax?

Please read the full text here or via this link.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.