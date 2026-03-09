Viet Nam 2026: A Clear, Constructive Roadmap To Restore Eu Tax Compliance By October

Oliver Massmann’s articles from Duane Morris LLP are most popular:

On 17 February 2026, the Council of the European Union placed Viet Nam on Annex I of the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.

This development is serious.

But it is also manageable — and resolvable within months.

Importantly, the listing does not relate to harmful tax regimes or aggressive tax competition. It concerns technical aspects of the OECD Exchange of Information on Request (EOIR) framework — primarily transparency, access to information, and administrative efficiency.

With decisive and coordinated action, Viet Nam can secure removal from Annex I at the next EU review cycle in October 2026.

Below is a constructive, transparent and solution-oriented roadmap.

The Objective

Removal from Annex I in October 2026

through rapid technical alignment with OECD standards and close cooperation with EU counterparts.

Whole-of-Government Coordination Is Essential

Lead Authority:

Ministry of Finance (MOF)

Operational Lead:

General Department of Taxation (GDT)

Key Supporting Bodies:

Ministry of Planning and Investment (corporate & beneficial ownership registry)

State Bank of Viet Nam (banking information access)

Ministry of Justice (legal alignment)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (EU engagement)

Prime Minister's Office (strategic oversight)

Ministry of Finance

This must be treated as a coordinated national priority.

Phase 1 (Immediate – Next 30 Days)

1️. Establish a High-Level Inter-Ministerial Task Force

Clear mandate: removal from Annex I by October 2026.

2️. Conduct a Rapid Gap Analysis

Focus areas:

Beneficial ownership transparency

Access to accounting records

Access to banking information

Timeliness of EOIR responses

Enforcement mechanisms

Outcome: A clear technical compliance matrix.

Phase 2 (April–July 2026): Fast-Track Corrective Measures

The Government does not need to wait for lengthy legislative cycles.

Swift action is possible through Decrees, Circulars and Directives.

Strengthen Beneficial Ownership Transparency

Centralized and updated BO registry

Mandatory reporting and updating obligations

Direct tax authority access

Administrative sanctions

Compliance audits

Ensure Direct Access to Banking Information

Clear authority for tax administration

Defined response timelines for banks

Secure digital request channel

Penalties for delayed cooperation

Guarantee Availability of Accounting Records

Clarified retention requirements

Digital record obligations

Sanctions for non-compliance

Improve EOIR Administrative Efficiency

Dedicated EOIR unit within GDT

Case tracking dashboard

Strict internal response timelines

Phase 3 (July–September 2026): Demonstrate Implementation

Legislation alone is not sufficient.

The EU and OECD expect evidence of practical enforcement.

Actions should include:

Publication of EOIR response statistics

Risk-based beneficial ownership compliance reviews

Public confirmation of enforcement steps

Structured technical dialogue with OECD and EU bodies

Transparency builds credibility.

Diplomatic Engagement

Parallel engagement with the EU Code of Conduct Group and the European Commission is essential.

Messaging should emphasize:

Full commitment to OECD standards

Technical nature of the issue

Corrective measures already underway

Clear timeline toward October 2026 resolution

Constructive, forward-looking dialogue is key.

Proposed Timeline

March 2026 – Task force established

April 2026 – Gap analysis completed

May–June 2026 – Decrees & circulars issued

July 2026 – EOIR unit fully operational

August 2026 – Enforcement & statistics published

September 2026 – Technical engagement with EU

October 2026 – Target: Removal from Annex I

Strategic Perspective

This situation is not a structural tax policy issue.

It is a technical compliance matter — and therefore solvable.

Handled correctly, it can become an opportunity to:

Modernize transparency systems

Strengthen inter-agency coordination

Reinforce investor confidence

Demonstrate Viet Nam's commitment to international standards

Swift action today prevents reputational risk tomorrow.

Viet Nam has successfully exited EU monitoring mechanisms before.

With coordinated leadership and decisive implementation, October 2026 is a realistic and achievable milestone.

Please do not hesitate to contact Dr. Oliver Massmann under omassmann@duanemorris.com if you have any questions or want to know more details on the above. Dr. Oliver Massmann is the General Director of Duane Morris Vietnam LLC.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.