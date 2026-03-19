Lawyer In Vietnam Dr. Oliver Massmann -Vietnam's New FDI Incentive System After The Global Minimum Tax

Practical Guide for Foreign Investors (2026-2027)

1. Background: Why Vietnam is changing its FDI incentive system

Vietnam historically attracted foreign investors through very generous tax incentives, such as:

Corporate income tax (CIT) holidays (4–9 years)

Preferential CIT rates (5–10%)

Long-term tax reductions

However, the OECD Global Minimum Tax (Pillar 2) requires multinational companies with global revenues of €750 million or more to pay at least 15% effective tax worldwide.

If Vietnam taxes below 15%, the investor's home country can collect the difference.

As a result:

Vietnam's traditional tax incentives lose their effectiveness

The government risks losing tax revenue to other countries

Vietnam therefore implemented the Global Minimum Tax from 1 January 2024 and began redesigning its entire FDI incentive framework.

2. Who is affected by the new rules

The global minimum tax applies only to large multinational groups.

Threshold

A company is affected if:

Global consolidated revenue ≥ €750 million

Typical companies affected in Vietnam

Examples include:

semiconductor manufacturers

electronics manufacturers

large technology groups

major automotive and industrial producers

Many of Vietnam's largest investors fall into this category.

3. Vietnam's key policy response: Investment Support Fund

The central instrument of the new FDI strategy is the Investment Support Fund, introduced under Decree 182/2024/NĐ-CP.

Purpose

The fund replaces traditional tax incentives with direct financial support.

Types of support

Eligible investors may receive:

Cash grants Subsidies for high-tech equipment Support for R&D activities Workforce training funding Infrastructure support

Technology transfer support

Unlike tax incentives, these subsidies do not reduce the corporate tax rate, so they remain compliant with OECD Pillar 2 rules.

4. Priority sectors for new investment incentives

Vietnam is now targeting high-quality FDI rather than volume-based investment.

The following sectors receive priority support:

Semiconductors

Artificial intelligence

Digital technologies

Advanced manufacturing

Renewable energy

Biotechnology

High-tech electronics

Research and development centers

These sectors are considered strategic for Vietnam's long-term economic development.

5. Practical implications for foreign investors

1. Tax incentives are no longer the main attraction

Traditional tax holidays may still exist, but for large multinational groups:

the effective tax rate will ultimately be at least 15%

2. Investment negotiations will focus on subsidies

Investors should expect negotiations with authorities to focus on:

government support packages

infrastructure commitments

workforce training programs

R&D incentives

3. Increased compliance obligations

Large multinational companies must prepare for:

Pillar 2 reporting obligations

calculation of effective tax rate

compliance with top-up tax rules

4. Strategic investment screening

Vietnam increasingly evaluates projects based on:

technology level

environmental impac

innovation potential

supply chain contribution

Labor-intensive projects with limited technological value receive lower priority.

5. Opportunities for foreign investors

Despite the tax reform, Vietnam remains highly attractive due to:

strong economic growth

political stability

expanding manufacturing base

strategic position in global supply chains

strong government commitment to high-tech investment

The new incentive model may even provide larger total financial support, particularly for large technology projects.

Conclusion

Vietnam is undergoing a fundamental transformation of its foreign investment incentive system due to the implementation of the OECD Global Minimum Tax.

The country is moving away from a tax-holiday-driven FDI model toward a system based on direct financial support, innovation incentives, and strategic sector development.

For multinational investors, the practical implications are clear:

the minimum effective tax rate will be 15

traditional tax incentives will play a smaller role

investment negotiations will increasingly focus on government subsidies, infrastructure support, and R&D incentives

At the same time, Vietnam continues to actively compete for global investment, particularly in high-technology and strategic industries.

Foreign investors who align their projects with Vietnam's innovation and industrial policy priorities will continue to find significant opportunities in the Vietnamese market

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Please do not hesitate to contact Dr. Oliver Massmann under omassmann@duanemorris.com if you have any questions or want to know more details on the above. Dr. Oliver Massmann is the General Director of Duane Morris Vietnam LLC.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.