OECD Publishes 'Side-by-Side' Package On Pillar Two

On 5 January 2026, the OECD published the Side-by-Side (SbS) package (Package) complementing the Global Anti-Base Erosion Model Rules (GloBE Rules). The Package introduces an SbS system implementing the G7 agreement with the United States (U.S.) of 28 June 2025.

A permanent Simplified ETR Safe Harbour as of 2027 (with the possibility for jurisdictions to apply it as of 2026 under certain conditions);

The extension of the Transitional CbCR Safe Harbour by one year;

A safe harbour for a new category of substance-based tax incentives for GloBE purposes as of 1 January 2026; and

The introduction of the SbS system via safe harbours as of 1 January 2026. The SbS system can exempt the entire group from the IIR and UTPR (SbS Safe Harbour) or only exempt the income of the Ultimate Parent Entity (UPE) jurisdiction (UPE Safe Harbour). The U.S. is already considered an eligible jurisdiction for the SbS Safe Harbour by the Inclusive Framework (IF) but other jurisdictions could theoretically also qualify.

Depending on local legislative procedures, participating jurisdictions may need to implement the Package into their domestic rules before it becomes applicable.

Since the Package applies to fiscal years (FY) 2026 and further, it does not affect the application of the current GloBE Rules for FYs 2024 and 2025. It should therefore generally not impact the GloBE preparations of in-scope MNE Groups for the FY 2025 financial statements, which is particularly relevant for groups with UPEs located in eligible jurisdictions under the SbS system. According to the Package, work is ongoing to also develop a routine profits safe harbour and a de minimis safe harbour to replace the corresponding tests currently available under the Transitional CbCR Safe Harbour. These have not yet been released.

Below we summarize the Package, the EU and Swiss implementation, and provide initial key takeaways.

1. Simplified ETR Safe Harbour

The Package introduces the permanent Simplified ETR Safe Harbour, which aims to simplify the operation of the GloBE Rules, ideally relieving multinationals and tax administrations from more complex computations.

An MNE Group may elect to apply the Simplified ETR Safe Harbour for a Tested Jurisdiction with respect to a FY where such Tested Jurisdiction has a Simplified ETR of at least 15% or has a Simplified Loss. The Top-up Tax in the Tested Jurisdiction shall then deemed to be zero.

The Simplified ETR Safe Harbour should be available for FYs beginning on or after 31 December 2026. Optionally, jurisdictions can choose to introduce the Simplified ETR Safe Harbour already for FYs beginning on or after 31 December 2025. Such an earlier introduction could allow MNE Groups to benefit from the Simplified ETR Safe Harbour in a jurisdiction for 2026 already, but only if all jurisdictions that have taxing rights with respect to that jurisdiction have opted for this earlier application of the SimplifiedETR Safe Harbour and an election is made.

The Simplified ETR is determined by dividing the Simplified Taxes by the Simplified Income. Both the determination of the Simplified Taxes and the Simplified Income follow simplified rules compared to the standard GloBE Rules, whilst also addressing some shortcomings of the Transitional CbCR Safe Harbour.

However, the Simplified ETR Safe Harbour becomes less straightforward due to the integrity-related required adjustments, which follow four general principles:

Matching principle – intragroup income is not recognized in a FY later than the FY when the corresponding expense is recognized and the amount of income matches the amount of the corresponding expense.

Full allocation principle – all income is allocated to a Tested Jurisdiction;

Single expense and loss principle – expenses and losses are only deducted once and in a single Tested Jurisdiction; and

Single tax principle – taxes are only recorded once and in a single Tested Jurisdiction.

Scope of, and access to, the Simplified ETR Safe Harbour

The Simplified ETR Safe Harbour can be elected per "Tested Jurisdiction" in which an MNE Group is active. The concept of a Tested Jurisdiction does not fully overlap with territorial tax jurisdictions, but considers a group of Constituent Entities for which a separate ETR is calculated (e.g. JV Groups and Minority-owned sub-groups). This is similar to existing concepts under the main GloBE Rules. Save exceptions, Investment Entities, Stateless Entities, and Excluded Entities (the latter, because of their generally excluded status) would not be in scope of this new safe harbour. The safe harbour might also not be available in case an "eligible distribution tax system" election has been made in a Tested Jurisdiction.

In general, the Simplified ETR Safe Harbour will be available for a Tested Jurisdiction if the relevant Tested Jurisdiction has not been liable to Top-up Tax in any of the FYs preceding the two-year period before the start of the FY in which the application of the Simplified ETR Safe Harbour is requested.

Failure to pass the Simplified ETR test in a given year is not prohibitive: the Simplified ETR Safe Harbour would subsequently be available again under the same conditions as above (i.e., if for two FYs after the failing year the MNE Group does not have a Top-up Tax liability in the Tested Jurisdiction under either the GloBE Rules or a "Specified Safe Harbour" (the only safe harbour that qualifies as such for now seems to be the "Simplified Calculation Safe Harbour for Non-Material Constituent Entities").

Simplified Income

The starting point to determine the Simplified Income are the financial data used to prepare consolidated accounts. However, for jurisdictions in which QDMTT is computed based on a local financial accounting standard, the latter should be used also for the Simplified ETR Safe Harbour. The OECD nevertheless encourages such jurisdictions to also allow computations based on the accounting standard used for consolidation purposes.

The Simplified Income is the Jurisdictional Profit (or Loss) before Income Tax of the Constituent Entities in a Tested Jurisdiction (generally the aggregated Financial Accounting Net Income or Loss (FANIL) increased with the aggregated income tax) adjusted by the following:

"Basic Adjustments". Excluded Dividends and Excluded Equity Gains or Losses (i.e., importing the Pillar Two participation exemption) are deducted and penalties, fines and illegal payments are added back to the FANIL.

"Industry Adjustments". There are specific rules for the financial services industry (for insurance companies and in respect of payments linked to additional or restricted tier one capital) and the shipping industry.

"Conditional Adjustments for certain Equity-reported items of income".

"Optional Adjustments" including inter alia adjustments in line with the GloBE elections and an "M&A Simplification" providing for an exception to the reversal of income or expense attributable to Purchase Price Allocation accounting if all of the assets (except goodwill) and liabilities have the same tax basis before and after the M&A Transaction.

"Mandatory Adjustments" in line with certain GloBE rules, where in some cases it can be elected not to apply such adjustment (e.g. the adjustment for an Asymmetric Foreign Exchange Currency Gain or Loss).

The Simplified ETR Safe Harbour also contains Transfer Pricing (TP) related adjustments:

TP adjustments made after the end of the FY are generally to be taken into account in the year in which they are made rather than the year in which the transaction took place. The same would apply to TP-related adjustments to Covered Taxes. By exception, an MNE Group may exercise a five-year election to book the adjustment in the transaction year if the TP adjustment takes place within 12 months of the end of the transaction year (i.e., the year to which the TP adjustment relates).

As regards transactions recorded at cost, the seller shall recognize an adjustment to reflect an arm's length price (as used to determine taxable income) and the buyer should maintain assets at carrying value and recast deferred tax expenses at 15%. However, transactions concerning intangibles must always be adjusted to reflect an arm's length price.

Transactions between Constituent Entities in the same Tested Jurisdiction are only subject to the abovementioned TP adjustment rules if the sale or transfer has generated a loss.

Simplified Taxes

The starting point of the Simplified Taxes is the Jurisdictional Income Tax Expense, being the sum of (i) current and deferred income tax expense/attributes included in the FANIL (i.e., in the financial accounts serving as starting point for the Simplified Income as well) of the Constituent Entities of the Tested Jurisdiction and (ii) deferred taxes recorded in the consolidated accounts that can be reliably attributed to such Constituent Entities.

The following adjustments apply:

Elimination of non-Covered Taxes and factoring in of tax refunds and tax credits.

Exclusion of tax expenses related to income other than Simplified Income.

Exclusion of uncertain taxes and taxes not expected to be paid within three years, similar to what is foreseen under the main GloBE Rules.

Certain adjustments are made to deferred tax expenses, notably a (simplified) recast at the minimum rate and the elimination of the impact of valuation allowances and accounting recognition adjustments. This also shows similarities with the main GloBE Rules but generally excluding deferred tax liabilities that are not Recapture Exception Accruals.

For loss years, to prevent triggering potential Top-up Tax exposure because of "excess negative taxes", MNE Groups could apply the "Simplified Adjustment for Negative Taxes" that works similarly to the "Excess Negative Tax Carry Forward" under the main GloBE Rules. Alternatively, MNE Groups may opt for a "Loss DTA Adjustment" during a five-year transitional period following the first year of application of the main GloBE Rules or of the Simplified ETR Safe Harbour to the MNE Group in the relevant Tested Jurisdiction. The GloBE Loss election (under the main GloBE Rules) also remains available upon election.

MNE Groups may elect on an annual basis to include in the Simplified Taxes other Covered Taxes that are booked as expense but not as an income tax expense. Other optional adjustments to the Simplified Taxes are also included, among which the election in relation to newly introduced Substance-based Tax Incentives (see below).

As regards adjustments to taxes after the end of the relevant FY (i.e., true-ups in the financial statements for the next year), adjustments are generally to be taken into account in the year in which they are reflected in the financial statements. However, under a five-year election, the MNE Group may decide to take into account such adjustments in the year of the transactions giving rise to the tax adjustment if the adjustment is made within 12 months of the end of the transaction year. Such an election is to be made on a global basis (i.e., not Tested Jurisdiction by Tested Jurisdiction). A second derogation to the general rule applies in case of an a posteriori reduction of Covered Taxes of a prior year that would result in the Simplified ETR falling below the 15% minimum rate. In such case, the adjustment must be allocated to that prior year (and more complex GloBE computations may be required if the Simplified ETR Safe Harbour is eventually not available for the prior fiscal year), except under certain conditions.

Cross-Border allocation of income and taxes and PE Simplification

In presence of a permanent establishment (PE) or a "Flow-Through Entity", MNE Groups should generally follow QDMTT rules for allocating Simplified Income and Taxes across jurisdictions. However, taxes paid by a Main Entity on income attributable to a PE or taxes paid by a constituent-entity owner on income of a Flow-Through Entity subsidiary must in principle be excluded from both jurisdictions' ETR calculations, except for withholding taxes on distributions. To avoid this potentially negative effect on the Simplified ETR, MNE Groups may also make a group-wide five-year election to apply certain cross-border tax reallocation rules (under articles 4.3.2 and 4.3.3 of the main GloBE Rules).

In relation to PEs of Main Entities that adopted anti-hybrid rules and have a taxable branch regime, an MNE Group may make the PE Simplification Election. This election allows groups to include the PE's income and related taxes in the Main Entity's jurisdiction's Simplified ETR calculation, simplifying compliance.

2. Extension of Transitional CbCR Safe Harbour

To support the transition from the Transitional CbCR Safe Harbour to the Simplified ETR Safe Harbour, the application of the Transitional CbCR Safe Harbour will be extended for one year applying to FYs beginning on or before 31 December 2027 but not including any FY ending after 30 June 2029. The applicable Transition Rate to meet the Simplified ETR Test for FYs 2026 (i.e., 17%) will also apply to FYs 2027.

3. Substance-based Tax Incentives

The Package also introduces the Substance-based Tax Incentives Safe Harbour. This safe harbour allows a "zero impact" treatment of Qualified Tax Incentives (QTIs) for GloBE purposes.

QTIs are tax incentives that are: (i) generally available to taxpayers, (ii) result in a reduction of Covered Taxes, and (iii) are calculated based on: (a) expenditures incurred (an expenditure-based incentive); or (b) on the amount of tangible property produced in the jurisdiction (a production-based tax incentive). The Package seems to also allow the production of "clean energy" as acceptable output.

The Substance-based Tax Incentives Safe Harbour supplements the Qualified Refundable Tax Credits (QRTCs) and Marketable Transferable Tax Credits (MTTCs). There are notable differences:

Under the Substance-based Tax Incentives Safe Harbour, the Top-up Tax corresponding to the QTI is deemed zero. Under a QRTC or MTTC however, the tax incentive is treated as an increase to the relevant GloBE income instead of a reduction to the Top-up Tax. This can still distort the GloBE ETR.

QRTCs and MTTCs are only qualifying if they meet a strict set of rules. The QTI category seems much broader.

QRTCs and MTTCs are not capped whereas under the Substance-based Tax Incentives Safe Harbour, the amount is capped at (i) 5.5% of the higher of (a) the Eligible Payroll Costs or (b) the depreciation of Eligible Tangible Assets, in the jurisdiction or (ii) subject to an alternative cap of 1% of the carrying value of the Eligible Tangible Assets subject to a five-year election ( Substance Cap ).

). QRTCs and MTTCs are calculated per Constituent Entity, whereas the Substance-based Tax Incentive Safe Harbour is applied per Tested Jurisdiction.

QRTCs and MTTCs are considered upon calculating theETR, whereas this safe harbour comes into play after this ETR is initially calculated.

The Substance-based Tax Incentives Safe Harbour is only available for a FY commencing on or after 1 January 2026, whereas the treatment of QRTCs and MTTCs is already available for earlier years.

Similar to QRTCs and MTTCs, this safe harbour is not available during the Transitional CbCR Safe Harbour period and therefore the use of QTIs can still result in a jurisdiction failing the Transitional CbCR Safe Harbour.

Qualification as QTI

QTIs are tax incentives reducing the current or future liability for a Covered Tax while being expenditure-based or production-based and generally available. Below, we further breakdown each of these elements.

Covered Taxes: This means that tax incentives such as wage tax incentives do not qualify as QTIs. Similarly, subsidies or grants do not qualify as QTIs. Since such subsidies or grants are typically accounted for as income for accounting purposes, the treatment of a tax incentive as a QTI can, under circumstances, be more beneficial than receiving a grant or subsidy.

Expenditure-based tax incentives: QTIs are not limited to a particular type of expenditure incurred or the form in which such expenditure-based tax incentive is provided (e.g., super deduction or credit of tax liability). It is however key that the incentive is directly linked to the expenditure incurred. Furthermore, tax incentives that only give rise to temporary differences do not qualify as QTIs. A QTI does not arise if the tax incentive exceeds the expenses incurred.

Production-based tax incentives: Production-based tax incentives only qualify as QTIs when calculated based on the volume (i.e. not value) of the production of tangible property in the jurisdiction. A definition of eligible tangible property in this respect seems to be missing but seems to include clean energy.

Generally available: Tax incentives only available to a specific group of taxpayers do not qualify as QTIs. However, the fact that an incentive is only available upon a decision of the (tax) authorities would, in itself, not prevent the tax incentive from qualifying as a QTI.

It is not necessary for the expenditure to be incurred or the production to occur in the same period as the amount of incentive was determined. However, expenditures or production made before the incentive was in effect are not eligible for QTI treatment. The incentive may, however, be used/available in years after the expenditure or production was made, subject to the aforementioned limitation.

Substance Cap

The actual benefit under the Substance-based Tax Incentives Safe Harbour is capped by the lower of the QTI used and the Substance Cap.

The Substance Cap builds upon definitions used for purposes of the Substance Based Income Exclusion. It links to the Eligible Payroll Costs or depreciation or depletion expenses in respect of Eligible Tangible Assets. It means that taxpayers operating in the mobile asset industry (such as the shipping or airline industry) arguably can make limited use of this safe harbour.

The Substance Cap can be based on two methods:

Under the first method, the Substance Cap is equal to the greater of 5.5% of the Eligible Payroll Costs or depreciation or depletion expenses in respect of Eligible Tangible Assets.

Under the second alternative method, the Substance Cap is based on 1% of the carrying value of Eligible Tangible Assets (excluding land and non-depreciable assets). In order to use this method, a Filing Constituent Entity has to make a five-year election.

Impact of Substance-based Tax Incentives Safe Harbour

When elected, this safe harbour comes into play after the ETR in a Tested Jurisdiction is determined providing a reduction for the Top-up Tax corresponding to the QTI. It effectively results in a Top-up Tax based on an ETR calculation for the relevant jurisdiction where the QTI is treated as an increase to the Adjusted Covered Taxes.

The GloBE Information Return (GIR) should be amended to facilitate for this safe harbour.

QTI vs QRTC or MTTC

Where a tax incentive qualifies as both a QRTC / MTTC and a QTI, a MNE Group may make an annual election to treat (part of) that tax credit as a QTI instead of a QRTC or MTTC. This can be elected per QRTC / MTTC and also does not necessarily hold for the entire amount of such QRTC / MTTC.

This seems favourable where the jurisdiction has significant payroll or tangible assets, resulting in a high Substance Cap, or where the QRTC / MTTC is substantial such that the GloBE ETR would fall below 15% as a result of the tax incentive. If, on the other hand, the Substance Cap is low or the jurisdictional ETR is already above the minimum tax rate of 15%, the administrative effort of electing for a QTI may not outweigh the benefit.

4. Side-by-Side System

As part of the Package, the IF has agreed on two additional safe harbours designed to coordinate the GloBE Rules with the preexisting minimum tax systems of certain jurisdictions: the SbS Safe Harbour and the UPE Safe Harbour.

Background

The SbS Safe Harbour and UPE Safe Harbour build on an earlier G7 statement in which it was agreed that the IIR and UTPR should not apply to U.S.-parented MNE Groups (see our earlier web post on the G7 agreement here).

The U.S. has long taken the position that its tax system – comprising domestic corporate income tax, a corporate alternative minimum tax, GILTI and other anti-BEPS measures – already operates as a worldwide minimum tax with policy objectives comparable to the GloBE Rules. On that basis, the U.S. considers that U.S.-parented MNE Groups should not be subject to additional Top-up Tax under the IIR or UTPR.

Following negotiations within the IF, these new safe harbours intend to prevent simultaneous application of the GloBE Rules and a comparable domestic regime for MNEs headquartered in a jurisdiction with a Qualified SbS Regime or a Qualified UPE Regime.

SbS Safe Harbour

Under the SbS Safe Harbour, an MNE Group whose UPE is located in a jurisdiction with a Qualified SbS Regime may elect to have its Top-up Tax deemed to be zero for purposes of both the IIR and UTPR. This election applies groupwide: once available, it covers all domestic and foreign operations, including Joint Ventures and JV Subsidiaries.

A jurisdiction qualifies as having a Qualified SbS Regime where it meets the following cumulative criteria:

An eligible domestic tax system, which includes:

a statutory corporate income tax rate of at least 20% (after preferential adjustments and subnational corporate income taxes); a QDMTT or corporate alternative minimum tax at a nominal rate of at least 15%; and no material risk that in-scope MNEs will face an effective tax rate below 15% on domestic operations.

An eligible worldwide tax system, which includes:

a comprehensive foreign income inclusion regime covering both active and passive CFC and branch income; substantial unilateral mechanisms to address BEPS risks; and no material risk that in-scope MNEs will face an effective tax rate below 15% on foreign operations.

A foreign tax credit for QDMTTs, available on the same terms as creditable Covered Taxes.

Enactment timing: the domestic and worldwide regimes must have been enacted before 1 January 2026 (or a later date permitted under the IF's review process).

Jurisdictions meeting these criteria will be listed in a Central Record of jurisdictions with a Qualified SbS Regime maintained by the IF. The U.S. meets these criteria and is already included in the Central Record.

Although the criteria are drafted in such manner as to allow other jurisdictions to hypothetically also avail of a Qualified SbS Regime, it remains unclear at this stage whether additional jurisdictions will in fact meet the criteria. Jurisdictions can request the IF to assess the eligibility of their tax regime as Qualified SbS Regime.

UPE Safe Harbour

For MNEs with a UPE located in a jurisdiction that meets the domestic requirements but not the worldwide criteria of the SbS Safe Harbour, the Package provides a separate UPE Safe Harbour. This safe harbour applies to jurisdictions with a so-called 'Qualified UPE Regime'. In such cases, the Top-up Tax under the UTPR for the UPE jurisdiction is deemed to be zero.

A jurisdiction qualifies as having a Qualified UPE Regime where it meets the following criteria:

An eligible domestic tax system, in line with the requirements mentioned above.

Enactment timing: the eligible domestic system must have been enacted and in effect as at 1 January 2026.

Jurisdictions meeting these criteria can request the IF to assess the eligibility of its tax regime as Qualified UPE Regime. It is currently not clear which jurisdictions are expected to qualify as a Qualified UPE Regime. While the U.S. appears to meet the requirements, it already falls under the broader Qualified SbS Regime and would hence not need to rely on the UPE Safe Harbour.

Interaction with QDMTTs

Importantly, the Package clarifies that QDMTTs remain fully operative under both safe harbours. The SbS framework does not deem Top-up Tax to be zero for QDMTT purposes, and MNE Groups remain subject to domestic QDMTTs wherever applicable. QDMTTs also continue to be calculated without pushdown of taxes on CFCs or branches, consistent with existing GloBE guidance.

Timing and implementation

The SbS Safe Harbour and UPE Safe Harbour can be elected for FYs beginning on or after 1 January 2026, with implementing jurisdictions expected to give domestic legal effect to these rules from that date.

However, according to the Package, where constitutional or legislative constraints prevent immediate adoption of these safe harbours, the UTPR may continue to apply in the interim, even in relation to jurisdictions that ultimately have a Qualifed SbS or UPE Regime. It will therefore be important for MNE Groups to monitor when jurisdictions with GloBE Rules incorporate these new safe harbours into their domestic legislation.

This timing also means that MNE Groups which could, as of 2026 or later, benefit from the SbS or UPE Safe Harbour must apply the full GloBE Rules for FYs 2024 and 2025. Separately, If MNE Groups operate in jurisdictions that are unable to implement the safe harbour rules in time, they may still be subject to Top-up Tax under the IIR or UTPR, even if headquartered in a jurisdiction with a Qualified SbS or UPE Regime.

Compliance obligations

From a compliance perspective, MNEs electing the SbS or UPE Safe Harbour will continue to file the GloBE Information Return GIR, but with significantly reduced reporting obligations for the jurisdictions covered by a safe harbour.

SbS Safe Harbour:

Only the general section of the GIR must be completed for jurisdictions covered by the SbS Safe Harbour. No jurisdictional ETR calculations or detailed GloBE computations are required for those jurisdictions. Importantly, these simplifications do not affect QDMTT obligations. QDMTTs operate independently of the SbS framework, and even MNEs with their UPE located in a jurisdiction with a Qualified SbS Regime must still complete the relevant GIR sections for QDMTT purposes, including the jurisdictional section and ETR calculation for each QDMTT jurisdiction.

UPE Safe Harbour:

Reporting is similarly reduced only for the UPE jurisdiction. Full GIR reporting remains required for all other jurisdictions.



5. Implementation in the EU

Separate from the content of the Package, it should also be closely monitored how these new rules are implemented across the EU. The implementation in EU Member States of the GloBE Rules is mostly a transposition of the EU Pillar Two Directive, which was adopted at the end of 2022.

EU Pillar Two Directive and the Package

While there is no official publication, the European Commission has previously voiced that the EU Pillar Two Directive would not require any amendment, meaning that the Package could be applied directly in all EU Member States. The European Commission seems to base its position on a provision in the EU Pillar Two Directive that refers to safe harbour rules developed after the adoption of the EU Pillar Two Directive. This provision (Article 32) prescribes that EU Member States apply the safe harbour rules, which are defined as "an international set of rules and conditions to which all EU Member States have consented and which grants groups (...) the possibility of electing to benefit from one or more safe harbours for a jurisdiction".

However, the view of the European Commission creates various complexities for MNEs and may not be followed by all EU Member States. The SbS Safe Harbour, UPE Safe Harbour and Substance-based Tax Incentives Safe Harbour fundamentally alter the MNEs in scope of the EU Pillar Two Directive, in a way that was not foreseen at the time upon the adoption in 2022. Such amendments would normally have required all EU Member States to act unanimously in the framework of the Council, after consulting the European Parliament. By using article 32 of the EU Pillar Two Directive for the implementation of the Package, the EU legislator is effectively allowing the IF to change the content of the EU Pillar Two Directive, without the requirements that normally apply to the EU legislator. This practice potentially infringes settled case law of the Court of Justice of the EU on delegation of powers (Meroni-doctrine, developed first in case C-9/56). Competitors in non-qualifying jurisdictions could invoke these arguments to eliminate benefits obtained by MNE Groups under the Package.

Moreover, EU Member States do not necessarily agree with the view of the European Commission that no amendment is required. While the European Commission seems to be of the view that the EU Pillar Two Directive does not need any change, EU Member States might understand that their national laws would require amendments. This creates potential uncertainty and additional complexities on the implementation of the rules in the EU.

Several other legal issues should also be addressed. For example, it should be monitored that the SbS Safe Harbour and UPE Safe Harbour do not discriminate against certain MNEs, by creating requirements that can effectively only be met by certain dedicated jurisdictions (de facto discriminations). Another issue is that, if the SbS Safe Harbour and UPE Safe Harbour were found to constitute prohibited State Aid, EU Member States could be required to recover the tax advantage from benefiting MNEs, resulting in retroactive tax liabilities and significant legal uncertainty for those groups. Competitors in non-qualifying jurisdictions could invoke these arguments to eliminate benefits obtained by MNE Groups under the SbS Safe Harbour and UPE Safe Harbour.

6. Implementation in Switzerland

Switzerland implemented the GloBE Rules through its Minimum Tax Ordinance (Mindestbesteuerungsverordnung, MindStV) by way of a direct static reference to the GloBE Rules as in force on 1 January 2024. Any subsequent changes to the GloBE Rules (e.g., through administrative guidance) have to be implemented by way of a change of the ordinance. Considering the SbS system alters MNE Groups in scope of the GloBE Rules it is unlikely to be considered a mere clarification. As such Switzerland will have to formally revise its ordinance to apply the Package. Unlike the EU, the Swiss federal government can issue a revised version (expected in connection with a public consultation process) without material delay.

7. Take-aways and next steps

The Package introduces several welcome simplifications and clarifications in relation to GloBE Rules. At the same time, it adds new optionality and technical complexity that MNE Groups will need to navigate carefully.

Simplified ETR Safe Harbour: This safe harbour has been widely requested and should reduce compliance obligations once the Transitional CbCR Safe Harbour expires. That said, the number of adjustments and optional elections means the simplification may still require significant preparatory work for MNE Groups.

Transitional CbCR Safe Harbour extension: Extending the safe harbour by one year provides for a smooth transition since the Simplified ETR Safe Harbour generally becomes available as of 2027.

Substance‑based Tax Incentives Safe Harbour: This safe harbour provides welcome relief for MNE Groups benefitting from expenditure‑ or production‑based incentives that are currently treated unfavourably under the GloBE Rules. For jurisdictions that benefit from substantial qualifying tax incentives, this can significantly reduce Top‑up Tax.

SbS and UPE Safe Harbours: These safe harbours give the U.S. its requested exemption from the IIR and UTPR and will substantially reduce the impact of the GloBE Rules for U.S.-parented groups once implemented. However, Pillar Two rules still apply. QDMTTs remain fully applicable, there is no retroactive effect for FYs 2024 and 2025, and if jurisdictions cannot implement the rules from 1 January 2026, the IIR or UTPR may still (partially) apply during 2026.

In‑scope MNE Groups should assess which safe harbours will be available in the jurisdictions in which they operate and how each safe harbour affects the group's GloBE position. Given the number of new safe harbours and potential elections, modelling the impact at an early stage will be essential.

From a timing perspective, the measures in the Package generally apply as of 2026 or later, meaning there should generally be no accounting impact for FY 2024 or FY 2025. The timeline of the topics included in the Package would be as follows:

H1 2026: Completion of work on routine profits and de minimis tests; finalization of updated reporting adaptations, including GIR, GIR XML schema, and validation rules.

2026/2027 start years: Introduction of the Simplified ETR Safe Harbour (generally from 2027, or 2026 in specific circumstances); extension of the Transitional CbCR Safe Harbour by one year.

2027 - 2028: Additional assessments by IF for jurisdictions seeking Qualified SbS or UPE Regime status.

By 2029: Completion of an evidence-based 'stocktake', an assessment of the Package with potential actions to address identified risks.

