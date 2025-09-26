Dutch Tax Classification Of (Non-)Dutch Limited Partnerships – Current State Of Play

On 1 January 2025, the Dutch tax classification rules and the definition of the non-transparent fund for joint account (fonds voor gemene rekening; FGR) changed. These changes bring investment funds that are structured as a Dutch or non-Dutch limited partnership in scope of an (often unintended) (re)classification as a non-transparent vehicle for Dutch tax purposes. In the course of 2024 and 2025, investment funds have been facing various issues and uncertainties in this respect. This article summarises the current state of play and outlines the newly proposed grandfathering rules that were published on Budget Day in September 2025.

As from 1 January 2025, all Dutch and non-Dutch partnerships are, as a main rule, classified as transparent for Dutch tax purposes, except when a partnership should be considered an FGR. At the same time, an amended FGR definition was introduced.

These changes bring investment funds that are structured as a Dutch or non-Dutch limited partnership (or other type of partnership entity) in scope of a possible (often unintended) (re)classification into a non-transparent vehicle for Dutch tax purposes. In the below, we will summarize the current state of play in this regard focussing on the impact on Dutch and non-Dutch limited partnerships.

FGR definition

Since 1 January 2025, a limited partnership will (only) be (re)classified as a non-transparent FGR if the following four cumulative criteria are met:

The limited partnership should invest for joint account (i.e., it should be established for collective investments). The limited partnership should have a strategy that is classified as 'normal' portfolio management (i.e., generally not a 'value-add' strategy). The limited partnership should qualify as an 'investment fund' (i.e., an AIF) or 'fund for collective investment in tradeable securities' (i.e., a UCITS) within the meaning of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The participations in the limited partnership should be embodied by 'tradeable participation certificates', whereby participation certificates are (only) not considered tradeable if they are only transferable to the investment fund by way of redemption.

State of play

Additional guidance on the amended FGR definition was set out in a decree published in December 2024.

Due to various issues and uncertainties relating to the amended FGR definition, even after the decree, a public consultation was launched in the beginning of 2025 to obtain input from the market, in particular relating to the (re)classification of Dutch and non-Dutch limited partnships as non-transparent FGRs.

In June 2025, a letter ( Fund Letter ) was published in which the Dutch State Secretary for Finance announced further investigation into the possibility of additional amendments to the FGR definition to take away certain issues and uncertainties (identified as 'bottle necks').

) was published in which the Dutch State Secretary for Finance announced further investigation into the possibility of additional amendments to the FGR definition to take away certain issues and uncertainties (identified as 'bottle necks'). Legislative proposals in this regard are expected to be published for public consultation before year-end 2025, with entry into effect on 1 January 2027 at the earliest.

Grandfathering rules

Existing grandfathering rules

Based on existing grandfathering rules, limited partnerships that classified as tax transparent prior to 2025 are, under conditions, allowed to implement a 'redemption mechanism' during the calendar year 2025 to retain a tax transparent classification going forward. If so, these limited partnerships avoid the adverse consequences that would otherwise have arisen as of 1 January 2025.

One of the conditions for application of these grandfathering rules is that the limited partnership is required to have demonstrated the intention to implement such redemption mechanism prior to 1 January 2025.

New grandfathering rules

In anticipation of amendments to the current FGR definition, new grandfathering rules have been proposed by the Dutch government in September 2025 (as part of the Tax Plans 2026) for (non-)Dutch limited partnerships that classified as tax transparent prior to 2025 and would be (re)classified as a non-transparent FGR as of 1 January 2025 based on the abovementioned criteria. This means that limited partnerships that might not have been able to apply the existing grandfathering rules (as outlined above) may nevertheless (temporarily) retain their tax transparent status (with effect from 1 January 2025 until the new rules enter into effect).

The newly proposed grandfathering rules intend to avoid short periods of non-transparency (and therefore a liability to tax), as the Dutch government anticipates that less limited partnerships will qualify as an FGR going forward following the expected further amendments to the FGR definition. In conclusion, these proposed new grandfathering rules provide for additional discretionary flexibility for (non-)Dutch investment funds that were transparent under the rules prior to 1 January 2025 and want to continue that status.

Limited partnerships may opt to apply these new grandfathering rules, subject to the following conditions:

the Dutch or non-Dutch limited partnership existed and classified as tax transparent prior to 2025;

limited partnership would, under the current FGR definition, be (re)classified as a non-transparent FGR as of 1 January 2025; and

the limited partnership can demonstrate the intention to retain its tax transparent status, i.e.,

(a) the limited partnership has demonstrated, prior to 1 January 2025, its intention to implement a redemption mechanism (irrespective of whether the redemption mechanism was actually implemented or not), or, if this intention was not demonstrated prior to 1 January 2025,

(b) the limited partnership and its participants choose to retain the transparent status ultimately on 28 February 2026, and such choice can be demonstrated.

Insofar the above 3 conditions are met, the limited partnership should further demonstrate its intention to opt-in to these new grandfathering rules by not registering as an FGR with the Dutch tax authorities (and accordingly not filing a Dutch corporate income tax return starting 2025). The limited partnership shall then (automatically) continue to be treated as a transparent vehicle by the Dutch tax authorities for the time being.

The new grandfathering rules are proposed to apply as from 1 January 2025 until 1 January 2028, whereby this period of application may be shortened if the amendments to the FGR definition enter into effect before that moment (e.g., on 1 January 2027). Additionally, further grandfathering rules may be proposed at such time.

Summary

The Dutch tax classification for limited partnerships that would in principle classify as a non-transparent FGR under the current definition can be summarised as follows:

Take-aways

While legislative proposals to amend the FGR definition are underway, there is currently a period where limited partnerships have to deal with the FGR definition as applicable today, and the issues and uncertainties arising therefrom. It may take (at least) until 1 January 2027 until any changes in legislation will enter into effect.

As a next step, we are awaiting the legislative proposals which are expected to be published for consultation before year-end 2025. Loyens & Loeff will again be involved in the public consultation at that time.

On the positive side, the existing and newly proposed grandfathering rules may provide relief to the moment that any changes in legislation will enter into effect for limited partnerships that were established as tax transparent prior to 2025. This should be analyzed on a case-by-case basis and action should be taken timely.

