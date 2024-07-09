ARTICLE
9 July 2024

Malta And Romania Signed A Protocol To The Double Taxation Agreement

Following successful negotiations, Malta and Romania signed a protocol in Bucharest strengthening the two countries' 1995 Agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Avoidance.
Following successful negotiations, Malta and Romania signed a protocol in Bucharest strengthening the two countries' 1995 Agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Avoidance.

The Protocol signed aligns the 1995 Agreement with the OECD Model Tax Convention, providing the two countries with rules and procedures to ensure that earnings are taxed where economic activity generates them, thus curbing tax avoidance.

The Double Tax Treaty Malta Romania was originally signed in Bucharest on 30 November 1995 and is currently in force. The Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty-Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (MLI) is also in force.

Please refer to the Malta-Romania Double Tax Treaty should you require additional information or schedule a complimentary consultation.

