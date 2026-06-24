Disagreeing With A Court Order Is Not A Compliance Strategy

When a business receives an adverse court order, the immediate challenge is not whether to agree with it, but how to comply while preserving legal rights.

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A business may have strong reasons for disagreeing with a court order. The order may be commercially disruptive, operationally difficult, or, in the company’s view, wrong in law or fact. There may be grounds for appeal, variation, rescission or urgent clarification.

What a business cannot safely do is treat disagreement as a licence to ignore the order.

This is a distinction that is particularly important for banks, corporates, insurers, financial services providers and regulated businesses, where court orders often interact with statutory duties, client obligations, data systems, payment processes, regulatory reporting, asset control, governance approvals and third-party rights. In those environments, compliance is seldom as simple as one person doing, or not doing, one thing. A court order may require an organisation to act through several internal functions, within tight time periods, while still preserving its legal rights.

The practical challenge is therefore not only whether the business agrees with the order. The immediate question is what the order presently requires, what can be done to comply, and what lawful steps are available if the business believes the order should not stand.

The Tasima matter

The long-running litigation involving the Department of Transport and Tasima is a useful example of how complicated this terrain can become.

Tasima operated and administered the electronic National Traffic Information System, known as eNaTIS, on behalf of the Department of Transport. The dispute eventually involved the validity of an extension agreement, orders regulating payment and performance obligations, an order permitting execution pending appeal, and later disputes concerning the handover of the eNaTIS system and related services.

Although the facts were unusual and involved public procurement, the commercial lesson is broader. Tasima was a private company operating a critical system under a commercial arrangement with the State. The dispute therefore involved issues that many private-sector businesses will recognise: Contractual rights, payment disputes, operational control, technology systems, handover obligations, continuity of service and the practical difficulty of complying with court orders while litigation is still unfolding.

That is why the matter remains relevant beyond the public-sector context. Banks, insurers, financial services providers, technology suppliers, infrastructure operators and other regulated businesses may all find themselves subject to orders that affect live systems, client service, data, payment flows or regulatory obligations. In those circumstances, a business cannot simply decide for itself that the order is wrong, inconvenient, superseded or incapable of practical implementation. The order must be understood, complied with where it remains operative, or challenged through proper legal remedies.

That does not mean a party gives up its appeal rights by complying. It means that compliance and challenge must be managed together. A business can disagree with an order, take advice on appeal prospects, apply for leave to appeal, seek a stay, request clarification, or bring an urgent application to vary or suspend the order. What creates risk is the gap between “we believe the order is wrong” and “we have no lawful basis for non-compliance”.

Contempt risk escalates quickly

Contempt of court is not merely a procedural inconvenience. It is a mechanism used to protect the authority of the courts and to compel compliance with court orders. In commercial disputes, contempt proceedings can create serious operational and reputational consequences.

Where the facts justify it, contempt proceedings may also draw in individuals who were personally responsible for compliance decisions or who had direct control over the steps required to give effect to an order. This is not automatic, and it should not be overstated. Courts will look carefully at the facts, the order, the role of the people involved, and whether non-compliance was wilful and mala fide. The point is that responsibility for court-order compliance should be treated seriously and allocated clearly within the business.

The requirements for contempt are well established. Generally, the applicant must show that there was a court order, that the respondent had knowledge or notice of the order, that there was non-compliance, and that the non-compliance was wilful and mala fide. Where imprisonment or another penal consequence is sought, the standard is stringent. Courts are careful to distinguish between deliberate defiance and genuine inability, ambiguity, or good-faith attempts to comply.

That distinction is important. However, a business should not assume that uncertainty, inconvenience or internal difficulty will be enough to excuse non-compliance. A company that has made no proper internal attempt to understand, implement or challenge an order will struggle to present its non-compliance as reasonable. A business that documents its efforts, escalates the issue internally, obtains advice promptly, communicates appropriately with the other side, and approaches the court where necessary is in a far stronger position.

The first response: A compliance assessment

When an order is granted, the first response should not be to debate whether the business likes the result. It should be to assess the order with precision.

The business should identify who is bound by the order, what the order requires, when each obligation must be performed, whether the obligation is once-off or ongoing, whether the order affects third parties, and whether any part of the order is unclear. It should also identify who inside the organisation has practical control over compliance. In a bank or regulated corporate, that may include legal, compliance, risk, finance, IT, operations, client-facing teams and senior management.

This assessment should happen quickly. Many contempt disputes are made worse by delay, internal uncertainty and fragmented ownership. If nobody is clearly responsible for implementation, the business may lose valuable time while the order remains in force.

Appeal rights

There will be cases where the business has a proper basis to challenge the order. The order may be factually incorrect, legally flawed, impossible to perform in the manner required, or inconsistent with another binding legal obligation. Those concerns should be acted on through the correct procedure.

Depending on the circumstances, the business may need to apply for leave to appeal, seek urgent variation or clarification, apply for rescission where the requirements are met, or ask the court to suspend or regulate the operation of the order.

The key point is that a business should not assume that an application for leave to appeal automatically suspends every obligation under an order. The effect of an appeal or application for leave to appeal depends on the nature of the order, the terms of the order itself, the applicable procedural rules, and whether a court has ordered otherwise. Some orders may be suspended pending appeal. Others may continue to operate, particularly where the order is interlocutory, where it does not have the effect of a final judgment, or where a court has granted relief permitting execution despite an appeal process.

This is why appeal strategy and compliance strategy must be considered together. The business must know which obligations are suspended, which remain live, what deadlines apply, and whether any urgent application is required to prevent contempt risk or practical prejudice.

Internal governance

A court order should be treated as a governance issue, not only as a litigation issue. Boards and executives do not need to manage every procedural detail, but they do need to know when an order creates material compliance, financial, operational or reputational exposure.

In practice, a business should create a short internal record covering the order, the responsible persons, the compliance steps taken, the advice received, the litigation remedies being pursued, and any obstacles to performance. Where compliance is genuinely impossible or requires third-party cooperation, that should be documented and raised promptly through the appropriate channels.

Silence is rarely helpful. If the business needs more time, clarification or variation, it should usually approach the court or engage through legal representatives rather than allow non-compliance to accumulate.

Disagreement is not defiance

The central point is simple. A court order may be challenged, but it should not be ignored.

For businesses, the safest approach is to separate the legal question from the operational response. The legal team can assess appeal prospects and remedies. The business must, at the same time, assess what the order requires now and how compliance can be achieved or lawfully regulated.

Disagreeing with an order and ignoring it are two very different things. The first may be part of legitimate litigation strategy. The second may become contempt.

Businesses that receive adverse or difficult court orders should assess their compliance obligations immediately, preserve their appeal or variation rights where appropriate, and ensure that any non-compliance is not left to inference, delay or internal confusion.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.