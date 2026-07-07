The Logo Behind The Logo: Levi's And The Value Of Brand Recognition

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has produced no shortage of memorable moments. One of the most interesting, however, did not happen on the pitch but it did happen outside a stadium in California, under a white sheet.

FIFA’s commercial framework for the World Cup is designed to safeguard the exclusivity enjoyed by its official sponsors. To achieve this, host venues are required to remove or obscure branding associated with non-sponsoring companies during the tournament. Consequently, Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara was temporarily rebranded as the “San Francisco Bay Area Stadium”, with Levi’s signage concealed for the duration of the event. Similar branding restrictions have been applied at a number of World Cup venues throughout North America.

From a legal perspective, there is nothing unusual about this. FIFA’s sponsorship programme depends on exclusivity, and protecting the rights of official sponsors has long been a feature of major sporting events. Indeed, we recently discussed the importance of respecting those rights and avoiding unauthorised associations with the tournament in our article World Cup Marketing: A Practical Legal Guide for Brands.

What followed, however, offers a valuable lesson in the power of branding and reputation.

Levi’s responded in an unexpected way. Rather than simply concealing its branding, it transformed the cover-up into part of the campaign itself. The company’s iconic batwing device was obscured by a plain white covering, but the familiar outline remained instantly recognisable. Levi’s then incorporated the altered logo into its social media presence, inviting consumers to engage with the irony that the brand had been “hidden” while remaining unmistakably visible. The response quickly gained momentum online as consumers identified the brand without needing to see its name.

That response worked for a simple reason: people already knew who Levi’s was. This was symbolised by the shape of the batwing device alone, something we call a naked trade mark. However, it was also symbolised by the locality of trade mark – adjacent the stadium name through which it had over time become synonymous. This illustrates that goodwill can exist in the location of a brand, alone.

The upshot of this Levi’s opportunism neatly explains that trade marks can exist in all distinctive elements of a brand from word marks, to devices, shapes and colours and even naked trade marks. Further, that franchise, license and sponsorship agreements should take care to acknowledge the value of location.

The real value of a trade mark lies in what it comes to represent in the minds of consumers.

Many businesses would struggle if their name suddenly disappeared from view. Levi’s found itself in a different position. Decades of consistent use, distinctive branding and accumulated goodwill meant that consumers did not need to see the word “Levi’s” to know exactly what they were looking at. The shape of the logo, the heritage associated with the brand and a reputation built over more than a century did the work that a word mark ordinarily would.

That is the difference between a trade mark and a brand.

A trade mark identifies the source of goods or services and protects a brand. A brand encompasses reputation, consumer trust, familiarity, personality and the emotional associations that consumers develop over time. The role of the trademark practitioner is to audit the value in the brand and protect each component separately and together within a budget that reflects the value of the brand and objectives of the owner.

In effect, FIFA created a real-world test of brand recognition. Would consumers still know the brand without seeing its name? In Levi’s case, the answer appears to have been yes.

The story is not only about the strength of the Levi’s brand. It is also about the strength of the response. By embracing the situation rather than resisting it, Levi’s turned a potential obstacle into an opportunity to reinforce its brand identity. That said, there is a question mark on compliance. FIFA and its sponsors will argue that Levis were not compliant in removing all branding (they left the naked trade mark) and/or are unlawfully continuing to create an association with the event in doing so and through social media.

This case shares similarities with the arguments raised for and against ambush marketing in the World Cup Football® event in 2010 where Bavaria was alleged to have ambushed the event even though its orange dresses bore no visible logo of the company when viewed on television. FIFA argued that the design of the dress itself had become a symbol of the family owned beer company and their location – in FIFA allocated seats – helped create the association with the brand.

Brand owners should take note. Brand recognition is rarely created overnight, nor is it achieved through visibility alone. It is built through consistency, distinctiveness and the trust that develops between a brand and its consumers over time. These are the factors that transform a trade mark from a legal asset into a valuable commercial asset.

The Levi’s World Cup moment serves as a reminder that the most valuable brands are not necessarily the most visible. They are the ones that consumers can recognise instinctively, even when the most obvious indicators have been removed.

When a brand can still be identified after its name has been covered, what remains is more than a logo. What remains is reputation.