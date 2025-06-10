Update On The Never-Ending Tammy Taylor Dispute

As discussed in a previous article relating to the Tammy Taylor trade mark saga, Peet and Melanie Viljoen's continued use of the Tammy Taylor name, despite the expiration of their license, has led to legal action and an escalating conflict that highlights key issues in Intellectual Property ("IP") law.



What's happened since then?



On 25 April 2024, the court ordered the Viljoens to immediately cease using the Tammy Taylor trade mark, an order that has reportedly not been respected, as they are still using the mark, despite a lawyer having notified them of the infringement. The Viljoens have filed for an appeal, but their continued actions are raising serious legal concerns.



As previously mentioned, Peet Viljoen's claims regarding ownership of the Tammy Taylor trade marks were inconsistent with the official trade mark register, which clearly shows the US-based Tammy Taylor Nails Inc. as the rightful owner, not the Viljoens.



Despite the Viljoens' arguments, including Peet's claim of a "Provisionally Refused" status for trade marks, the legal position remains clear: ownership is not determined by provisional refusals but by assignment and registration, which in this case, was transferred to the US parent company Tammy Taylor Nails Inc. long before the dispute escalated. Interestingly, the trade mark referenced in my post below has since been abandoned, but some trade marks have been registered in the name of the US parent company, while trade marks filed by Melany's company reflect a status of provisionally refused.



The Court's Decision



The court reaffirmed this stance by ordering the Viljoens to cease using the Tammy Taylor name, highlighting that the Viljoens are infringing on the registered trademarks and are potentially damaging the brand's reputation.

What's at stake?



The case is now a critical example of how the Trade Marks Act and international IP law can protect against unauthorised use of a brand, even when the dispute spans across borders. Infringing on a trade mark or a well-known trade mark can result in heavy penalties, including damages (or a royalty) and the removal of infringing materials from all platforms.



Key Takeaway



The court's ruling is a crucial reminder of the importance of respecting intellectual property rights and the legal implications for businesses that continue using trade marks without proper authorisation. This is a case to watch closely as it unfolds, especially for those navigating trade mark ownership and licensing issues. It will be interesting to review the court papers and the full decision, especially to see if the Tammy Taylor mark was recognised as a well-known mark, and whether this played a significant role in the court's findings.

