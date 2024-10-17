ARIPO Announces The Launch Of The ARIPO Intellectual Property Journalist Award

ARIPO, in collaboration with the Intellectual Property Rights & Innovation (AfrIPI) Project, recently announced the launch of the ARIPO Intellectual Property Journalists Award competition.

ARIPO, in collaboration with the Intellectual Property Rights & Innovation (AfrIPI) Project, recently announced the launch of the ARIPO Intellectual Property Journalists Award competition. The purpose of the competition is to recognise excellence in journalism, that creates public awareness and understanding of intellectual property rights, across the ARIPO Member States.

Journalists were invited to submit their entries (print, radio, television, and digital media coverage) to ARIPO and AfriIP through a dedicated online portal, showcasing their efforts to raise awareness about IP. By awarding outstanding journalism, ARIPO and AfrIPI aim to encourage quality reporting that creates positive attitudes towards IP.

The panel of judges for the competition are made up of various experts who will evaluate the submissions based on several criteria including the ability to simplify complex IP matters and effectively explore the role of IP in everyday life.

Submissions for the prestigious awards were required to demonstrate an understanding of various IP concepts and articulate them in a manner that is capable of being easily understood by the general public. Judges, in considering the submissions, will look to identify entries that break down intricate IP topics into comprehensible sections, making IP relatable to a broader public audience. Importantly, the competition highlighted that entries must emphasise the role and relevance of IP in everyday life and demonstrate how IP impacts individuals and communities.

ARIPO and AfrIPI strongly encouraged all eligible journalists to participate in the competition and to contribute to the advancement of IP awareness and education across Africa.

We will provide an update on the competition once winners have been announced.

