9 October 2025

Urgent Newsflash: Operational Disruptions In Madagascar Due To Nationwide Strikes

Due to ongoing nationwide strikes and protests across Madagascar, including significant disruptions in Antananarivo, our operations are currently impacted.
Due to ongoing nationwide strikes and protests across Madagascar, including significant disruptions in Antananarivo, our operations are currently impacted. Daily clashes between demonstrators and authorities have led to road blockages, limited public transport, and safety concerns near our local associates' office.

The Registry is operating on limited hours and only when it is deemed safe to do so.

While the Registry and our local associates are making every effort to manage urgent matters, delays in new filings, searches, and recordals may occur.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

