IWD2025: Women In Law | Technology, Media And Telecommunications (TMT)

What advice would you give to young women looking to break into the IT law industry?

Shaaista Tayob, Associate: Own your expertise, speak up even when it feels uncomfortable, and seek out mentors who will uplift you. The industry is changing, and we are part of that change. You belong in this space as much as anyone else, and the more we support each other, the more we redefine what leadership in IT law looks like.

Why is it critical for women to shape the AI industry, not just use its products?

Priyanka Raath, Senior Associate: AI systems reflect the biases of those who build them. When women are underrepresented in AI development, we risk creating technology that doesn't serve women or even harms them. From recruitment algorithms that favour male candidates to medical AI trained on predominantly male data leading to misdiagnoses of health conditions in women, the gender gap in AI isn't just a workplace issue, it's a societal one.

How can we #accelerateaction to get more women in AI and legal governance?

Priyanka Raath, Senior Associate: We need to move beyond "awareness" to tangible action: funding for female-led AI-driven startups, mandatory bias audits in AI regulation, and mentorship pipelines for women in AI ethics, engineering, and legal policy. The future of AI shouldn't just be built for women, it must be built by women. Notably, the EU AI Act includes provisions for bias audits and it is time that South Africa follows suit to ensure AI tools that are ethical and fair.

What can organisations do to propel women's career growth in IT law?

Naledi Ramoabi, Associate: As a junior lawyer in the TMT sector, I've experienced firsthand how having a sponsor who actively supports and advocates for you is career-defining. I've been fortunate to have sponsors who have championed my career development, ensuring that my name is mentioned in important discussions even when I'm not in the room. Their support has been pivotal for my career development, and I would not be where I am today without them. Women practising IT law have to navigate the intersection of two traditionally male-dominated industries - law and technology. Sponsorship is a powerful tool in helping overcome the challenges of working in male-dominated industries by providing women with access to opportunities, networks, and leadership roles. Organisations need to actively foster a culture of developing and rewarding talent, specifically female talent, and sponsorship is a key driver in making that happen.

How do you balance being a mom and a (tech) lawyer?

Wilmari Strachan, Executive: Master the art of the "B" words—Balance and Boundaries. Your physical and mental health is paramount; without it, you can't be the best version of yourself, whether as an employee or a mom. These concepts can be especially challenging for women, as we often feel the pressure to work harder, be better, and always be available to succeed, not only in our careers within a male-dominated industry but also to meet the expectations of being the "perfect" mom, often in comparison to stay-at-home moms. The struggle with working mom guilt is real, but setting clear boundaries and striving for balance is essential for long-term success and well-being. Some survival tips: