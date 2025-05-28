ARTICLE
28 May 2025

Social Media Liability: Who Is Responsible For Defamatory Content And False Adverts Online?

Webinar : Friday, 30th May 2025 @ 11 am
Nigeria Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Emokiniovo Dafe-Akpedeye
Date: Friday, 30th May 2025
Time: 11 am
Webinar Registration: https://bit.ly/CMLP20

Moderator

  • Emokiniovo Dafe-Akpedeye, Managing Partner, Compos Mentis Legal Practitioners

Panelists

  • Angel Agbo, Influencer and Content Creator
  • Nchedochukwu Chidolue, Associate, Compos Mentis Legal Practitioners
  • Oghenefejiro Dafe-Akpedeye, Creative Director, AdoriFae Creatives

