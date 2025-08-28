ARTICLE
28 August 2025

Women Powering Progress | Ria Pretorius (Video)

SG
SNG Grant Thornton

Contributor

SNG Grant Thornton logo
SNG Grant Thornton is the South African member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd. We have progressed expeditiously in every aspect since our establishment in 1985. We are an indigenous mid-tier assurance, tax and advisory firm with offices in South Africa and Eswatini.
Explore Firm Details
"Stay curious, it keeps you adaptable in a changing world." Ria Pretorius work closely with clients to help them adopt new technologies effectively, ensuring change is understood, embraced, and delivers measurable value...
South Africa Strategy
Maria (Ria) Pretorius

"Stay curious, it keeps you adaptable in a changing world." Ria Pretorius work closely with clients to help them adopt new technologies effectively, ensuring change is understood, embraced, and delivers measurable value. Ria sees the internal audit profession evolving rapidly with the integration of digital tools, automation, and new standards aligned to today's digital risks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Maria (Ria) Pretorius
Maria (Ria) Pretorius
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More