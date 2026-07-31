AI Infrastructure Becomes Africa’s Next Strategic Investment Battleground

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Africa’s AI race gained concrete foundations in Q2 2026, as national strategies began translating into data centres, policy frameworks and commercial deployment across priority digital markets. Nigeria opened West Africa’s first hyperscale-ready AI data centre in Lagos, while the Nigeria AI Scaling Hub added shared national computing infrastructure to help move AI projects from pilot phase to scale. Zambia partnered with Huawei and Smart Zambia to develop a national AI data centre, while Mozambique and Zimbabwe advanced their national AI strategies. South Africa meanwhile targeted January 2027 for a revised AI policy after withdrawing an earlier draft. Market partnerships also progressed, with Google’s Africa investment package adding connectivity hubs across the continent, linked by the Umoja subsea cable. The tech company also opened an applied AI lab in Ghana, providing startup support. In addition, Morocco and Egypt deepened their AI and cloud partnerships. These developments highlight how AI is becoming a strategic infrastructure concern tied to compute capacity, data governance and digital sovereignty. Organisations entering this space will increasingly differentiate themselves through robust procurement strategies, trusted data governance and well-structured technology partnerships.

Data courtesy: Global Data Centres Map, Africa Data Centre Association; 2026

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