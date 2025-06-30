Trade Implications Of ITAC's 15% NEV Battery Tariff Proposal

The International Trade Administration Commission of SA (ITAC ) recently proposed 15% import duties on new energy vehicle (NEV) batteries, many of which currently...

The International Trade Administration Commission of SA (ITAC ) recently proposed 15% import duties on new energy vehicle (NEV) batteries, many of which currently enter duty-free or at lower rates under various trade agreements or classification. ITAC has framed the introduced tariffs as a push to build the domestic capacity and to entice original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to assemble electric vehicles in the country. This development represents a significant shift in South Africa's trade policy, with far-reaching implications for manufacturers, importers and the broader automotive sector.

Basics of the policy context

The announcement has been in two-fold: the raising of tariffs by 15% together with an offering of 150% tax incentive for EV producers. This the initiative is intended to support South Africa's transition toward expanded electric vehicle production by 2035. This dual approach—protective tariffs paired with production incentives, reflects a classic industrial policy framework designed to stimulate local manufacturing whilst maintaining competitive market dynamics.

From a customs and international trade perspective, this proposal signals South Africa's intention to strengthen its position in the global automotive value chain. The move is an attempt to encourage original equipment manufacturers (OEMS) to fabricate their technology locally, but is likely to raise prices for consumers in the short to medium term.

Customs classification and compliance implications

The proposed 15% will require importers to ensure precise tariff classification of NEV batteries. This necessitates careful attention to items such as:

Product Specifications : NEV batteries encompass various technologies. Each variant may (will) now require distinct tariff classification under the Harmonised System, as potentially affecting duty rates and compliance obligations.

: NEV batteries encompass various technologies. Each variant may (will) now require distinct tariff classification under the Harmonised System, as potentially affecting duty rates and compliance obligations. Rules of Origin : Given the complex global supply chains in battery manufacturing, establishing origin becomes crucial. Countries with preferential trade agreements with South Africa may seek to leverage these arrangements to mitigate the duty impact.

: Given the complex global supply chains in battery manufacturing, establishing origin becomes crucial. Countries with preferential trade agreements with South Africa may seek to leverage these arrangements to mitigate the duty impact. Valuation Considerations : As the impact of the proposed increase will be linked to customs valuation, importers will have to ensure compliance with customs valuation principles, particularly where related-party transactions or transfer pricing arrangements exist.

: As the impact of the proposed increase will be linked to customs valuation, importers will have to ensure compliance with customs valuation principles, particularly where related-party transactions or transfer pricing arrangements exist. Existing Assemblers : OEMs like Toyota and BMW construct NEVs at their factories in South Africa but import key components including batteries. These manufacturers face immediate cost pressures that may necessitate supply chain reconfiguration or pricing adjustments.

: OEMs like Toyota and BMW construct NEVs at their factories in South Africa but import key components including batteries. These manufacturers face immediate cost pressures that may necessitate supply chain reconfiguration or pricing adjustments. New Market Entrants : The tariff creates both barriers and opportunities by supporting local manufacturing and potentially attracting investment in domestic battery production facilities.

: The tariff creates both barriers and opportunities by supporting local manufacturing and potentially attracting investment in domestic battery production facilities. Supply Chain Optimisation: Companies may also explore alternative sourcing strategies, including regional procurement from African markets or investing in local assembly operations to benefit from the intended industrial development incentives.

Long-term market development

This policy intervention reflects broader African ambitions in the battery value chain. The tariff proposal supports downstream beneficiation objectives whilst positioning the country as a regional manufacturing hub.

The continent of Africa has witnessed increasing policy coordination around battery minerals, restricting raw copper and cobalt exports to encourage local processing. From a regional trade perspective, this creates opportunities for intra-African battery value chains. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) provides a framework for duty-free movement of intermediate goods between member states, potentially enabling South African battery manufacturers to source raw materials from neighbouring countries whilst exporting finished products across the continent. This regional integration approach could reduce dependence on Asian supply chains and create more resilient manufacturing networks.

The timing proves particularly strategic given global supply chain vulnerabilities exposed during recent years. Major automotive manufacturers are actively diversifying their sourcing strategies away from concentrated Asian production hubs. South Africa's combination of mineral resources, existing automotive manufacturing expertise, and preferential trade access to both European and American markets through various trade agreements positions it favourably to capture this supply chain reconfiguration.

Success depends on several factors: stable electricity supply, skills development and sustained policy certainty. The automotive sector requires long-term investment horisons, making consistent policy a must to create a favourable environment for foreign direct investment.

