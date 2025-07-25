Woolworths VAT Victory: SCA Redefines Capital-raising As Part Of The Enterprise

In a recent landmark judgment, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) made a ruling in favour of Woolworths Holdings ("Woolworths"). The judgement affirmed Woolworths' right to claim VAT input deductions on underwriting fees related to a 2014 acquisition of an Australian department store David Jones.

The case largely revolved around the treatment of capital-raising activities, and set precedent for businesses involved in acquisitions, mergers, and other large-scale financial transactions.

Concept of "Enterprise"

The central issue was whether Woolworths' rights offer, which raised capital for the acquisition, was part of its ongoing business activities or an isolated event. SARS had argued that such capital-raising activities were once-off occurrences and not part of the company's enterprise.

The Court disagreed with SARS' submissions and recognised Woolworths as being an active investment holding company whose capital-raising efforts, though infrequent, were integral to its enterprise.

The ruling has decisively clarified a long-standing ambiguity in VAT law. Capital-raising activities, such as the underwriting services central to this case, are now deemed integral to a company's ongoing business operations and growth. This broader interpretation of "enterprise" by the SCA permits businesses to claim VAT on costs directly related to investment activities, irrespective of their frequency.

Practical implications for businesses

The SCA has now provided clear guidance: capital-raising activities are officially considered part of a business's "enterprise." Consequently, SARS must adopt a comprehensive approach to its VAT assessments, evaluating all business activities holistically, rather than isolating individual transactions, to determine VAT eligibility.

Tax Planning

The case illustrates on how SARS and VAT laws must evolve to accommodate modern business models, for businesses involved in active investment management.

While the case offers valuable clarity on VAT claims related to capital-raising activities, businesses should still exercise caution when applying the ruling. The judgment is specific to the facts at hand, and not all transactions of a similar nature may automatically qualify for the same tax treatment.

The Woolworths ruling provides welcome clarity for companies involved in complex capital-raising activities, but it also serves as a reminder that tax law is nuanced and context-dependent.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.