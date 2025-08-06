Tax Tuesday: Did You Know About These Major Tax Reforms Enacted In Nigeria?

In June 26, 2025, Nigeria's Presidency signed into law four significant Tax Reform Bills, including a new Tax Act, aimed at overhauling Nigeria's tax landscape.

The four Tax Reform Bills, now signed into law and collectively known as the Tax Reform Acts, are:

The Nigeria Tax Act (NTA)

The Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA)

The Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act

The Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act

These reforms form part of the Federal Government's strategy to improve revenue generation, promote fiscal transparency, and simplify the tax system.

Key Highlights of the Reform Bills

Phased Implementation begins in January 2026 to allow for stakeholder alignment and system adjustments. The reforms target streamlined compliance, reduced redundancies in tax laws, and a more equitable tax structure.

They are expected to impact corporate tax obligations, VAT administration, and taxpayer registration protocols.

For cross-border businesses and local entities, these changes may significantly affect planning, reporting, and remittance frameworks.

Preparing for Compliance

The enactment of these Tax Reform Acts signals an urgent need for businesses to:

Review their tax compliance strategies;

Assess the impact of upcoming changes on operations and reporting cycles;

Engage professional advisory to navigate transitional rules and sector-specific implications.

