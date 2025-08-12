ARTICLE
12 August 2025

Frequently Asked Questions On Nigeria's New Tax Regime: Key Provisions And Innovations Under The 2025 Tax Reform Acts

TA
Tope Adebayo LP

Contributor

Established in 2008, Tope Adebayo LP offers holistic solutions in energy, disputes, and corporate transactions.
Nigeria Tax
Harrison Ogalagu,Akinluyi Akinbobola, and Lucky Nwode
INTRODUCTION

The art of taxation, as Jean-Baptiste Colbert once remarked, consists in so plucking the goose to obtain the largest amount of feathers with the least possible amount of hissing. This timeless observation by Jean-Baptiste Colbert reminds us that effective tax policy must balance revenue generation with minimizing public resistance. We believe that this principle has guided the recent sweeping reforms in Nigeria's fiscal landscape. Despite facing daunting political, legislative, fiscal, and social challenges (the inevitable "hissing" that often accompanies tax reforms), the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on Thursday, 26th June 2025, signed the four (4) Tax Reform Bills into law aimed at reshaping the nation's tax architecture. These include the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025; the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025; the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025; and the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2025.

The extant Acts collectively and comprehensively seek to modernize Nigeria's tax system, stimulate economic growth, enhance revenue collection or expand the tax net, foster a more transparent and equitable fiscal environment, and improve tax administration efficiency across all levels of government.

This article offers a comprehensive guide to the frequently asked questions arising under Nigeria's newly enacted 2025 tax reform laws, highlighting some of their key provisions and innovative measures, which generally impact the ease of tax administration, compliance, and economic growth.

To read the full article, kindly download the PDF

To view original Tope Adebayo article, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Harrison Ogalagu
Harrison Ogalagu
Photo of Akinluyi Akinbobola
Akinluyi Akinbobola
Photo of Lucky Nwode
Lucky Nwode
